Spring Theatre Announces June Summer Camp Options

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, Spring Theatre is unable to continue with its previously scheduled production of Footloose.

The company is still planning to hold its summer camps.

Spring Theatre will be announcing camp options for July on June 24, 2020-meaning that Shrek The Musical is currently pending.

The options for the month of June include:

SPRING THEATRE'S SOCIALLY-DISTANCED THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE INTENSIVE CAMP

With Dan Beckmann, Erinn Dearth & David Lane

For ages 12-18, max 27 students per week

WEEK 1: June 15-19, 2020, daily from 1-4

WEEK 2: June 22-26, 2020, daily from 1-4

Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts

251 N. Spruce St. Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Spring Theatre's team is determined to do all we can to keep the arts (safely) alive during COVID-19 by providing some kind of social escape for our youth. Each week of camp will have three areas of focus: dance with Erinn Dearth, acting with Dan Beckmann, and vocals with David Lane. Students will focus on singing, acting and dancing scenes from a different musical every day! Week one musicals will include: Footloose, Newsies, Dear Evan Hansen, and Pippin. Week two musicals will include: Little Shop of Horrors, Chicago, Bring it On, and Guys and Dolls. Campers will be expected to following all safety guidelines outlined HERE IN THE FLIER.

Tuition: $175.00 a week

REGISTER TODAY

SPRING THEATRE'S ONLINE ACTING CLUB!

With Dan Beckmann

For ages 12-19, max 8 students per level

June 16-July 31, 2020 (7 online masterclass sessions)

A weekly venue for actors who wish to work on and improve their acting abilities in a collaborative online group setting. Scene work, improv, and other acting techniques will be fun AND enlightening in this exclusive online acting club run by Dan Beckmann. The seven masterclasses will be held over Zoom.

Beginners: Fridays from 5-6pm

Advanced: Tuesdays from 5-6pm

Tuition: $75

REGISTER TODAY

DIGITAL PRIVATE LESSONS

With Dan Beckmann and Erinn Dearth

Private lessons in acting, auditioning, tap dancing and monologues are available with Dan Beckmann and Erinn Dearth all summer!

Tuition: will be discussed individually; rates starting at $30 half hour or $45 hour

REGISTER TODAY

