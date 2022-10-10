Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Oct. 10, 2022  
Seed Art Share to Bring TRICK-OR-TREAT, MR. MCGREGOR to Local Community Gardens

This October, Seed Art Share will be heading back into local community gardens with Peter Rabbit and friends with the next iteration of the Peter Rabbit garden trilogy, Trick-or-Treat, Mr. McGregor!

Audiences will move throughout the garden and enjoy an hour of mischief and fun!

About the Play:

It's Halloween and all of the animals living on Mr. McGregor's property has their pumpkins carved and their costumes ready. All except Mr. Bunny and his son Benjamin. To quote Mr. Bunny, "Halloween is a time for mischief!" Join Benjamin Bunny and his cousin Peter as they embark on an ooky spooky adventure filled with "Halloween hijinks" that will include a pumpkin carving contest, impromptu toilet paper costuming, ding dong ditch, a narrow escape, and a couple of fortune-telling "paw readings!"

Audience members will also have the opportunity to paint their very own pumpkin that they can take home with them as a keepsake!

This world premiere production was written by local playwright, Dylan Bailey and will be directed by Barbette Hunter. The cast includes the following:

Zoe Sinton-Covens as Benjamin Bunny

Chloe Oliver as Mrs. Rabbit

Susan Hager as Saphronia Skunk

Clare Vestal as Peter Rabbit

Barbara Hough as Mr. McGregor/Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle

Jordan Eisenman as Mittens/Cottontail

Juliana Dumas as Tom Kitten/Mopsy

Julia Chung as Flopsy

and

Dylan Bailey as Mr. Bunny

This production was funded in part by the United Arts Council.

Tickets are $15 for audience members ages 12 and up and $8 for youth. Your "take-home pumpkin" is included with the price of admission. Performances are on October 15th, 16th, 22nd, 23rd, and 29th at 3pm and 5pm. Each day performances will be held in a different community garden located somewhere in the Triangle area. Tickets can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2202230®id=61&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fseedartshare.org%2Fregister?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

