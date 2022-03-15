Sebastian Maniscalco Adds Second Show At Dr. Phillips Center

In addition to the almost sold-out Friday, May 6 show, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts announced it has added a second show for Sebastian Maniscalco's Nobody Does This Tour on Saturday, May 7 at the Walt Disney Theater.



Guests can purchase tickets at drphillipscenter.org.

The man dubbed by The New York Times as "...the hottest comic in America" has celebrated heights in live entertainment only a few comedians ever achieve. A string of record-breaking, sold-out arena shows include a comedy record for Chicago's United Center with 21,286, the highest gross for a single event at Boston's TD Garden and a historic four show run at Madison Square Garden breaking the record for most comedy shows sold in a weekend for the venue.

Currently on the road with his brand-new Nobody Does This Tour, the comedian, actor and best-selling author this week announced even more dates for the blockbuster tour coming in 2022. And with so many new experiences to draw from this last year, Maniscalco is sharing his unique perspective with the masses.

Maniscalco will soon make his return to the big screen as well with a number of high-profile films. Projects in the works include a role in an untitled dramedy from Ray Romano; starring alongside Michelle Monaghan, Wiz Khalifa, Jason Derulo and more as legendary producer Giorgio Moroder in the upcoming Neil Bogart biopic Spinning Gold; and opposite Robert DeNiro in About My Father, a film loosely based on Maniscalco's life. Stay tuned for news on the films' release dates.