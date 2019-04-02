Rudolph Returns To Raleigh This Holiday Season

The "most famous reindeer of all" from the longest running and highest rated television special will return live on stage with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical (www.rudolphthemusical.com). Back by popular demand for a sixth year, the world's most famous reindeer and a holly jolly cast of iconic characters including Hermey the Elf, Yukon Cornelius, and the Abominable Snow Monster will help Santa save Christmas during Raleigh's new family tradition event.

Rudolph and friends will visit Raleigh's Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, November 29-December 24, 2019. Tickets are on sale April 15 and available at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts Box Office, M-F 9a.m - 5:30p.m., or by visiting DukeEnergyCenterRaleigh.com. Tickets start at $16.00 and VIP Packages are available for $54.00.

"Rudolph has become a holiday fan favorite at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts and we are not one bit surprised" says DECPA General Manager, Jim Lavery. "The show holds true to the TV Classic and the story and characters continue to resonate with children, parents and grandparents."

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical practically transports audience members into the television special as songs drive the plot while familiar and nostalgic set design with costumes and characters are brought to stage. The cast brings new energy to the classic songs and dialogue, while irresistible and loveable puppets help showcase the charming "roughness" from the television show's stop-motion effects. "We address all of the familiar story elements from the television special with a talented cast and puppeteers who help recreate the magic on stage," says Producing Partner Bob Penola.

The story tells the tale of a young Rudolph who, because of the appearance of his bright and shining nose, is ousted from the reindeer games in Christmas-town. He flees town, meets up with new friends Hermey and Yukon, and takes flight for adventure including a visit to The Island of Misfit Toys. Rudolph journeys home where a snowstorm of epic proportions is threatening Christmas. Can Rudolph save his family and friends and help Santa save the holiday?

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical is produced locally in Raleigh by the Duke Energy Center.

For more information, visit www.DukeEnergyCenterRaleigh.com .





Related Articles Shows View More Raleigh Stories

More Hot Stories For You