Raleigh Little Theatre's SNOW WHITE Opens Saturday

Raleigh Little Theatre presents Greg Banks' modern adaptation of the classic fairy tale "Snow White." "Snow White" will be RLT's first live in-person theatre production of 2021 and runs select dates March 20-28 in the outdoor Louise "Scottie" Stephenson Amphitheatre.

The production is sponsored by North State Bank and directed by Kathleen Rudolph, whose previous RLT directing credits include "Seussical TYA" in 2020 and "Junie B. Jones, The Musical" in 2019.

"I am so grateful to have this opportunity to direct a show at RLT again! This play is unique because although we all know the tale as 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,' our story is being told by only two actors, so they are busy indeed!" said Rudolph. "Playing multiple roles, rushing from one part of the stage to another, maneuvering their way through prop boxes and costume pieces, Kirsten Ehlert and Connor Gerney keep the story moving in a most comical and distinctive way!"

RLT's "Snow White" is is not your typical "Once Upon a Time." This imaginative retelling of the classic tale of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs features a princess, her evil queen, a huntsman, one magic mirror, and the legendary seven dwarfs - all brought to life by just two actors. Kirsten Ehlert and Connor Gerney star in this hilarious, fun, and family-friendly fairy tale.

All performances of "Snow White" are sensory-friendly by design. The goal of sensory-friendly programming is to create a welcoming, inclusive, and relaxed environment for those with sensory sensitivities. RLT's sensory-friendly programming is supported by Capital City Civitan Club.

Due to current gathering restrictions, a maximum of 200 tickets will be sold for each performance. All performances will take place outside, socially distanced, in the Stephenson Amphitheatre. Tickets are general admission, but attendees will be limited to sitting only in designated sections, all spaced at least six feet apart from other groups. For the safety of all ticket holders and volunteers, wearing masks will be required for guests age five and older.

"We are fortunate to have our outdoor Stephenson Amphitheatre, not only as a beautiful backdrop to our shows, but as a venue where we can do more to keep our volunteers and audiences safe," said Heather Strickland, RLT's executive director. "While it may still be some time before we are back to packed houses inside our theatre, we are excited and ready to welcome our community back to RLT."

Raleigh Little Theatre's "Snow White" is produced by special arrangement with Plays for Young Audiences and is supported by the United Arts Council of Raleigh and Wake County and the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Additional support comes from the show's media sponsor, The News and Observer.

"Snow White" runs from March 20-28 in the Louise "Scottie" Stephenson Amphitheatre at Raleigh Little Theatre, 301 Pogue St., Raleigh, NC 27607. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 919-821-3111, Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m., or by visiting the theatre's website at www.RaleighLittleTheatre.org.