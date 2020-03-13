Raleigh Little Theatre Postpones THE JUNGLE BOOK

Raleigh Little Theatre has postponed its upcoming production of The Jungle Book. Read their statement below:



Good afternoon -



After careful consideration, RLT has made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming production of "The Jungle Book." Community health and safety is our top priority, and we feel this is the best decision for the well-being of our patrons, volunteers, students, and staff. We are currently working to reschedule the production and will share the new dates as soon as they are solidified. Existing ticket orders will be honored at the future dates, including comp tickets for press coverage.

We have also canceled the remaining performances for our student troupe, RLT Players to Go, and our Spring Backstage Night. Auditions for "The Music Man in Concert" have been moved to online submissions only. Upcoming RLT youth and adult classes are also being postponed.

Read more about all of the cancellations, postponements, and updates here: raleighlittletheatre.org/covid19"







