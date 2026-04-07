Raleigh Convention Center Names Lori Shumpert as New Director of Events

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The Raleigh Convention Center has announced the promotion of Lori Shumpert to Director of Events. She began her new role on April 4.

Shumpert joined the Raleigh Convention Center in 2022 as an Event Manager and was promoted to Senior Event Manager in 2025. She brings more than 18 years of experience in large-scale event management, premium services, and venue operations.

In her new position, Shumpert will lead the events team as the venue prepares for a full calendar of programming in 2026 and looks ahead to an upcoming expansion. Her work has included managing complex events and mentoring staff, with a focus on operational execution and guest experience.

“Lori's collaborative leadership and expertise are a major asset to this team. Her ability to think strategically paired with her meticulous attention to detail are invaluable for our mission to provide planners, attendees, and partners with a great experience,” said Kerry Painter, Executive Director of The Complex.

Shumpert is a member of the International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM) and most recently served as co-chair of the 2025 IAVM Super Regional in Raleigh. She is also scheduled to speak at the organization’s 2026 Super Regional conference.

“I'm excited to lead this great team of event professionals and to continue providing our clients with exceptional moments,” said Shumpert. “We're constantly striving to reach new heights in customer satisfaction and operational excellence. I'm eager to keep this great momentum we have as our venue grows and we continue to offer more, bigger, and better space and moments for event planners.”

The Raleigh Convention Center is part of the Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Complex, which includes the Red Hat Amphitheater, the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts, and Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek. The complex serves approximately one million visitors annually and hosts a range of performances, conventions, and events in downtown Raleigh and beyond.