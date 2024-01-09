PlayMakers Perform EVERY BRILLIANT THING as Part of a Campus-Wide Effort to Raise Awareness on Mental Health

Old people holding hands. Friendly cats. Track seven on every great record. Those are just a few of the million brilliant things highlighted in Duncan MacMillan and Jonny Donahoe’s play Every Brilliant Thing.

The PlayMakers’ production is part of the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill’s campus and system-wide efforts to raise awareness on the issue of mental health and wellness. According to the university, this is the first time the show has been produced as a university-wide collaboration with a facilitated post-show discussion following each performance.



PlayMakers Company Members Haylee Cartee (Hamlet, PlayMakers), Matthew Donahue (Peter and the Starcatcher, The Commonwealth Theatre Co.), Saleemah Sharpe (King Lear, NY Classical), and Sanjana Taskar (Hamlet, PlayMakers) will alternate sharing the role of the Narrator.



The show is directed by Tom Quaintance, the Producing Artistic Director of Virginia Stage Company. The creative team includes McKay Coble, Jeff Aguiar, Matthew Mallard, and Steven Allegretto.



The show runs for one week before launching its campus tour to all 14 UNC-Chapel Hill Schools.



The PlayMakers Repertory Company production of Every Brilliant Thing opens January 10 and runs through January 16 at CURRENT ArtSpace + Studio, 123 W Franklin St in Chapel Hill. Tickets are free of charge with a suggested donation of $15. For more ticket and performance information visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2285179®id=61&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fplaymakersrep.org%2Fshow%2Fevery-brilliant-thing?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/ or call 919.962.7529.