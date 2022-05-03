Piedmont Players Presents One Night Only Performance Of [title of show]

[title of show] is, above all, a love letter to the musical theatre -- a uniquely American art form -- and to the joy of collaboration.

Jeff (Ethan J Wilson) and Hunter (Nick Culp), two struggling writers, hear about a new musical theatre festival. However, the deadline for submissions is a mere three weeks away. With nothing to lose, the pair decides to try to create something new with the help of their friends Susan (Simmon Moray), Heidi (Heather Levinson) and Mary (Jenny Cone Carroll) on the eighty-eights. With the cast in place, Jeff and Hunter begin a conversation about what to write about. Eventually, Jeff suggests they write about what to write about. They make a pact to write up until the festival's deadline and dream about the show changing their lives. [title of show] -- taken from the space on the festival's application form which asks for the "[title of show]" -- follows Hunter and Jeff and their friends on their journey through the gauntlet of creative self-expression. In the span of 90 minutes they write and perform their show at the festival and learn lessons about themselves as people, friends and artists.

[title of show] is intended for mature audiences.

