North Raleigh Arts And Creative Theatre Presents FRUITCAKES

North Raleigh Arts & Creative Theatre (NRACT) is proud to present the holiday comedy Fruitcakes, by Julian Wiles. This family-friendly play is just the recipe for a fun-filled and touching evening of holiday cheer. Jamie, a kid who has run away from home, at first thinks the town's inhabitants are nuttier than fruitcakes but soon he comes to admire, appreciate, and adore this quirky little town. A moving story of alienation, understanding and reconciliation, Fruitcakes provides audiences with a heaping helping of holiday warmth and Christmas cheer.

The show features Craig Johnson as MACK, a grandfather who befriends JAMIE, played by Andrew Farmer. Two bickering elderly spinsters are played by Sherri Matson (MISS SARAH) and Sharon Galluzzo (MISS ALICE); Ryan Madanick portrays BEEBO DANTZLER, the town's only police officer; and Tim Wiest brings to life SKEETER, a fisherman who catches fish by reciting Shakespeare. Also in the cast are Kalynn Chambers (BETTY JANE), Melanie Carviou (MATTIE SUE), Danny Dove (RICK MORGAN), and the children of McCord's Ferry, Georgia: Caroline Britt, Ben Jones, Caroline Jones, Alexandra Petersen, Drew Sarratt, Maya West, Naima West, Parker West, and Nicholas Yorgensen.

Director: Judy M. Dove

Stage Manager: Victoria Barnes

Producer: Craig Johnson

NRACT Managing Artistic Director: Timothy Locklear

Performance Dates: Weekends, December 6 to December 22, 2019; Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 3pm.

North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre, 7713-51 Lead Mine Road, Raleigh, NC 27615

Tickets available now at http://www.nract.org/shows#/fruitcakes/ or call 919-866-0228.

This show is produced by special arrangement with Dramatic Publishing.





