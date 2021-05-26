Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lunchtime Concert Series Will Come to City Plaza in June

The series will feature local artists and performers from three of Duke Energy Center's resident companies, Carolina Ballet, NC Opera, and PineCone.

May. 26, 2021  

City Plaza will be buzzing with the sounds of local artists and performers this June as the Raleigh Convention & Performing Arts Complex and Downtown Raleigh Alliance kick off Noon Tunes @ City Plaza every Wednesday afternoon from 12-1pm. The free series hopes to bring more foot traffic to downtown businesses as residents who live and work downtown are encouraged to grab lunch at a nearby restaurant and enjoy the live performances.

"Downtown Raleigh has always been a lively place, and our hope is that this will encourage residents and those who work downtown to enjoy live entertainment outside during their lunch break while helping to support local businesses," said Kerry Painter, Director/GM of the Raleigh Convention & Performing Arts Complex.

The series will feature local artists and performers from three of Duke Energy Center's resident companies, Carolina Ballet, NC Opera, and PineCone - the Piedmont Council of Traditional Music.

"This concert series is part of a larger initiative to use our public spaces to bring people back downtown and reconnect with our creative community. These performances will help create a fun environment for office workers to return to and give our residents a chance to enjoy a new experience during their lunch break. Our hope is this is just the beginning of regular activations throughout downtown to bring back more energy during our weekdays over the coming months," said Bill King, President and CEO, Downtown Raleigh Alliance.

The full lineup includes:

Wednesday, June 2: Carolina Ballet presents City Plaza Feelz

Wednesday, June 9: PineCone presents Blue Cactus

Wednesday, June 16: PineCone presents Diamond Creek

Wednesday, June 23: PineCone presents Javier Montano Trio

Wednesday, June 30: NC Opera presents Opera About Town

More information is available at https://downtownraleigh.org/do/noon-tunes-city-plaza


