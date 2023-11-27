Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards; A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Standings - 11/27/23

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Faythe Kelly - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 20%

Lisette Glodowski - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 9%

Candi Boyd - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 7%

Aya Wallace - FUN HOME - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 6%

Melissa S. Craib Dombrowski - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 5%

Freddie Lee Heath - THE LITTLE MERMAID - McGregor Hall Performing Arts Center 5%

Patrick O'Neil - MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 4%

Gavan Pamer - ALL SHOOK UP - Temple Theatre 4%

Kendrix Singletary - 11TH ANNUAL ROBESON COUNTY CHRISTMAS SHOW - Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater 4%

Freddie-Lee Heath - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre In The Park 4%

Brian K. Westbrook & Aya Wallace - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Raleigh Little Theatre 4%

Jess Barbour, Amy Pridgen - CURTAINS - Raleigh Little Theatre 3%

Charlie Sutton - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 3%

Jess Barbour - FREAKY FRIDAY - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 3%

Tristan André - THEY DO NOT KNOW HARLEM - PlayMakers Repertory Company 2%

Robert Hartwell - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Christopher Betts - THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Mikaila Adams - WILLA WONKA - Orange Community Players 2%

Brian Harlan Brooks - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 2%

Susan Hill - FANCY NANCY: THE MUSICAL - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

Peggy Taphorn - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Temple Theatre 2%

Christopher Betts - DREAMGIRLS - North Carolina Theatre 1%

Willie Hinton - MLIMA'S TALE - Burning Coal Theatre Company 1%

Monet Noelle Marshall - MOTHERWORLD - NorthStar Church of the Arts 1%

Tracy Bersley - HAMLET - PlayMakers Repertory Company 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Malissa Borden - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 9%

Heather Leonard - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 8%

Cary Worthy - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio 1 Burlington 8%

Emilio Vega Jiordano - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 5%

Lisa Hess - INTO THE WOODS - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 5%

Tracey Iliffe - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Mcgregor hall performing arts center 4%

LeGrande Smith - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre in The Park 4%

Laura Parker - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Mcgregor hall performing arts center 4%

Renèe Nixon - WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project 3%

Gray Nico - CORPUS CHRISTI - St. John's MCC 3%

Kishara McKnight - ONA - OdysseyStage 3%

Kishara McKnight - DREAMGIRLS - North Carolina Theatre 3%

Yvonne Anderson - FUN HOME - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 2%

Heather Leonard and Jeannie Proctor - OUR TOWN - Studio 1 Burlington 2%

Jenny Mitchell - CURTAINS - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

Kim Brown - ANNIE - Temple Theatre 2%

Kishara McKnight - THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Moon-abasi Obong - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 2%

Lilak Hanna - CINDERELLA - Henderson Rec Players 2%

Lynda Clark - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 2%

Persephone Adams - EDGAR ALLAN POE'S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY - Studio 1 Burlington 2%

Marie Iatauro - ALL SHOOK UP - Temple Theatre 2%

Rin Sanfilippo - JULIUS CAESAR - Studio 1 Burlington 2%

McKay Coble - HAMLET - PlayMakers Repertory Company 2%

Tina Vance - CALENDAR GIRLS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 2%



Best Dance Production

THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 18%

JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 12%

MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 10%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Mcgregor hall performing arts center 9%

ALL SHOOK UP - Temple Theatre 9%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 8%

THEY DO NOT KNOW HARLEM - PlayMakers Repertory Company 7%

CINDERELLA - Henderson Rec Players 6%

THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre 6%

ANNIE - Temple Theatre 5%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 4%

DREAMGIRLS - North Carolina Theatre 4%

WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Morgan Southard - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 12%

Tamra Kress - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio 1 Burlington 9%

Tim Seib - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 9%

Matt Bogart - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 6%

Mark Hopper - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Mcgregor hall performing arts center 5%

Nancy Rich - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Cary Players 5%

Timothy E. Locklear - FUN HOME - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 5%

Kendrix Singletary - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater 4%

Christopher Betts - THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre 3%

Marc de la Concha - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 3%

Ira David Wood III - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre In The Park 3%

Eric Woodall - MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 3%

Jo Ellen Nowell - CINDERELLA - Henderson Rec Players 3%

Nancy Rich - URINETOWN - Justice Theatre Project 3%

Brian K. Westbrook - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

Melissa S. Craib Dombrowski - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 2%

Gavan Pamer - ANNIE - Temple Theatre 2%

Freddie-Lee Heath - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Theatre In The Park 2%

Melissa S. Craib Dombrowski - INTO THE WOODS - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 2%

Laura Bess Jernigan, Lormarev Jones - CINDERELLA - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

Robert Hartwell - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Gavan Pamer - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Temple Theatre 2%

Amy Pridgen & Jess Barbour - CURTAINS - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

Peggy Taphorn - ALL SHOOK UP - Temple Theatre 1%

Brian Harlan Brooks - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Dustin Britt - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Henderson Rec Players 7%

Keriann Croy - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Studio 1 Burlington 7%

Lauren Kennedy Brady - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - North Carolina Theatre 5%

John Collier - OUR TOWN - Studio 1 Burlington 5%

Renèe Nixon - WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project 5%

Sean A. Brosnahan - EQUUS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 5%

Amelia Lumpkin - ONA - Odyssey Stage 4%

Jennifer Matthews - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Studio 1 Burlington 4%

Ira David Wood IV - NOISES OFF! - Theatre In The Park 4%

Mark Armstrong - THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Studio 1 Burlington 4%

Jeanne Koonce - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Purple Door Productions 4%

Merilee Nixon - EDGAR ALLAN POE'S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY - Studio 1 Burlington 4%

Dustin Britt - CORPUS CHRISTI - St. John's MCC 3%

Bonnie Webster - CALENDAR GIRLS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 3%

Yamila Monge - BEST OF ENEMIES - Justice Theatre Project 3%

Laura Josepher - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 3%

Michael Berry - THE WEIGHT OF EVERYTHING WE KNOW - Theatre Raleigh 3%

Gus Allen - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES - Encore Center 3%

Peggy Taphorn - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Temple Theatre 2%

Kathryn Hunter-Williams - THEY DO NOT KNOW HARLEM - PlayMakers Repertory Company 2%

Terra Hodge - LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

Amelia Lumpkin - MY WONDERFUL BIRTHDAY SUIT - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

Patrick Holt - MACBETH - Temple Theatre 2%

Natasha Jackson - DOT - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 2%

JaMeeka Holloway - SINGLE BLACK FEMALE - Bulldog Ensemble Theater 2%



Best Ensemble

DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 11%

JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 8%

THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 7%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Henderson Rec Players 4%

WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project 4%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre In The Park 4%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Purple Door Productions 3%

THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre 3%

CALENDAR GIRLS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 3%

MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 3%

ALL SHOOK UP - Temple Theatre 3%

URINETOWN - Justice Theatre Project 3%

CORPUS CHRISTI - St. John's MCC 3%

ONA - Odyssey Theatre 2%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 2%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 2%

JULIUS CAESAR - Studio 1 Burlington 2%

CINDERELLA - Henderson Rec Players 2%

EDGAR ALLAN POE'S MURDER MYSTERY INVITE-ONLY CASUAL DINNER PARTY - Studio 1 Burlington 2%

HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - McGregor Hall Performing Arts Center 2%

ANNIE - Temple Theatre 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 2%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Al Soulier - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio 1 Burlington 8%

Christina L. Munich - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 8%

Morgan Southard - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 7%

CJ Barnwell - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 6%

Matt Nowell - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Henderson Rec Players 5%

Cana Yao - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 5%

Cian Desmond - EDGAR ALLAN POE’S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY - Studio 1 Burlington 5%

Al Soulier - THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Studio 1 Burlington 4%

CJ Barnwell - THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre 4%

Valentina Moya - ONA - OdysseyStage 3%

Cory Arnold - URINETOWN - The Justice Theater Project 3%

Chrissie Munch - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre In The Park 3%

Matt Nowell - CINDERELLA - Henderson Rec Players 3%

Darby Madewell - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Raleigh Little Theatre 3%

Eric Scot Voecks - 11TH ANNUAL ROBESON COUNTY CHRISTMAS SHOW - Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater 3%

David Boss - OUR TOWN - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

Charlie Morrison - MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Cory Arnold - MY WONDERFUL BIRTHDAY SUIT - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

David Castaneda - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Temple Theatre 2%

Mike Winkelman - ANNIE - Temple Theatre 2%

Thomas Mauney - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 2%

Thomas Mauney - EQUUS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 2%

David Castaneda - ALL SHOOK UP - Temple Theatre 2%

Tyler Micoleau - HAMLET - PlayMakers Repertory Company 2%

Andrew Parks - THE WEIGHT OF EVERYTHING WE KNOW - Theatre Raleigh 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Ken and the Barracudas - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 12%

Brian Whitted - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 10%

Joanna Li - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 10%

Blake Moran - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio 1 Burlington 9%

Mark Hopper - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Mcgregor hall performing arts center 4%

James Clark - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 4%

Joanna Li - FUN HOME - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 4%

Mark Hopper - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Henderson Rec Players 3%

Morgan Southard - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

Adam Troy Griffiths - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater 3%

Diane Petteway - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre In The Park 3%

Joanna Sisk-Purvis - INTO THE WOODS - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 3%

Katherine Anderson - URINETOWN - Justice Theatre Project 3%

Gavan Pamer - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Temple Theatre 3%

Philip Guadagno - CORPUS CHRISTI - St. John's MCC 3%

Edward G. Robinson - MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 3%

Kailey Rockwell - THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Joanna Sisk-Purvis - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 2%

Michael Santangelo - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

Diane Petteway - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Theatre In The Park 2%

Peter Vitale - HAMLET - PlayMakers Repertory Company 2%

Edward G. Robinson - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 1%

Tony Mendez - BLOOD WEDDING - Raleigh Little Theatre 1%

Joanna Sisk-Purvis - YEOMEN OF THE GUARD - Durham Savoyards 1%

Michael Santangelo - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 1%



Best Musical

DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 13%

JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 10%

THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 8%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Cary Players 5%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - McGregor Hall Performing Arts Center 5%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater 4%

URINETOWN - Justice Theatre Project 4%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio 1 Burlington 4%

FUN HOME - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 3%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre In The Park 3%

MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 3%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 3%

THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre 3%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 3%

NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Theatre Raleigh 3%

INTO THE WOODS - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 2%

DREAMGIRLS - North Carolina Theatre 2%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 2%

HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

ANNIE - Temple Theatre 2%

CURTAINS - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 2%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Mcgregor hall performing arts center 2%

ALL SHOOK UP - Temple Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Nevy Fisher - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 12%

GIAN RAFFAELE DICOSTANZO - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 4%

Ella Frederickson - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 4%

Scooter Mistretta - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

Ira David Wood III - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre In The Park 3%

Aisha Jackson - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 3%

Chad Barnes - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater 3%

Josh Franklin - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 3%

Eva Jade Halford - FUN HOME - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 2%

Victoria Huggins - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Mcgregor hall performing arts center 2%

Felicity Mundy - CINDERELLA - Henderson Rec Players 2%

Brady Bowman - CABARET - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 2%

Willy Fisher - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 2%

Shelby Barros - TITLE OF SHOW - TheatreFEST 2%

Jamie Gorski - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Cary Players 2%

Joshua Johnson - CROWNS - Agape Theatre Project 2%

Elizabeth Rose Manla - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio 1 Burlington 2%

Dylan Renken - CURTAINS - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

Kara Lindsay - MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Madison Cane - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater 2%

Susan Shank - URINETOWN - Justice Theatre Project 2%

Rob Marnell - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 2%

Isabel Iatauro - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 1%

Benaiah adesoji - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Mcgregor hall performing arts center 1%

Andrea Twiss - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Theatre In The Park 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Aaron Summey - JULIUS CAESAR - Studio 1 Burlington 7%

Andy Kielty - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Studio 1 Burlington 4%

Stephanie Dawson - OUR TOWN - Studio 1 Burlington 4%

Lilly Hicks - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Henderson Rec Players 4%

Aya Wallace - WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project 4%

Marc de la Concha - THE ODD COUPLE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 3%

Noah Pieper - OUR TOWN - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

Noah Daulton - EDGAR ALLAN POE'S MURDER MYSTERY INVITE-ONLY CASUAL DINNER PARTY - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

Reese Chavis - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Purple Door Productions 3%

JayAnn Gupton - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Henderson Rec Players 3%

Tristan André - THEY DO NOT KNOW HARLEM - PlayMakers Repertory Company 3%

Shubhangi Kuchibhotla - THE WEIGHT OF EVERYTHING WE KNOW - Theatre Raleigh 3%

J. Ra’Chel Fowler - BEST OF ENEMIES - Justice Theatre Project 3%

Ira David Wood IV - INHERIT THE WIND - Theatre In The Park 3%

Aaron Tyler Boles - EQUUS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 3%

Benaiah Adesoji - CORPUS CHRISTI - St. John's MCC 2%

Isaac Barstow - MACBETH - Temple Theatre 2%

Monica Hoh - ONA - Odyssey Stage 2%

Morgan McFalls - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Henderson Rec Players 2%

Chase Frederick - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Purple Door Productions 2%

Jeff Ronan - THE WEIGHT OF EVERYTHING WE KNOW - Theatre Raleigh 2%

Gilly Conklin - CALENDAR GIRLS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 2%

Christine Rogers - CALENDAR GIRLS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 2%

Skylar Skinner - MY WONDERFUL BIRTHDAY SUIT - Raleigh Little Theatre 1%

Louise Martin - NOISES OFF! - Theatre In The Park 1%



Best Play

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Henderson Rec Players 12%

JULIUS CAESAR - Studio 1 Burlington 6%

THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Studio 1 Burlington 6%

WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project 5%

OUR TOWN - Studio 1 Burlington 5%

CALENDAR GIRLS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 5%

NOISES OFF! - Theatre In The Park 4%

EDGAR ALLAN POE'S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY - Studio 1 Burlington 4%

THE WEIGHT OF EVERYTHING WE KNOW - Theatre Raleigh 4%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Studio 1 Burlington 4%

CORPUS CHRISTI - St. John's MCC 4%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 4%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Purple Door Productions 4%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - North Carolina Theatre 4%

EQUUS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 3%

ONA - OdysseyStage 3%

LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

MACBETH - Temple Theatre 2%

BEST OF ENEMIES - Justice Theatre Project 2%

THE ODD COUPLE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 2%

A LITTLE PRINCESS - Sweet Tea Shakespeare 2%

SILENT SKY - Burning Coal Theatre Company 1%

INHERIT THE WIND - Theatre In The Park 1%

DOT - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 1%

A STEADY RAIN - Honest Pint Theatre 1%



Best Production of an Opera

PORGY AND BESS - North Carolina Opera 53%

DON GIOVANNI - North Carolina Opera 23%

YEOMEN OF THE GUARD - Durham Savoyards 21%

AUTONOMY - Paradox Opera 3%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Emily Sanfilippo - DISASTER! THE MUSICAL - Studio 1 Burlington 11%

Benedict Fancy - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 7%

Emily Sanfilippo - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio 1 Burlington 6%

Robby Wilkins with Cole Wilkins - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Purple Door Productions 5%

Matt Nowell - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Henderson Rec Players 5%

Becca and Curtis Teague - JULIUS CAESAR - Studio 1 Burlington 5%

Chris Bernier - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 5%

Jeff Nugent - URINETOWN - The Justice Theater Project 4%

Sage Amthor Twiss - NOISES OFF! - Theatre In The Park 4%

Emily Sanfilippo - EDGAR ALLAN POE'S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

Robin Vest - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 3%

Timothy R Mackabee - MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 3%

Matt Nowell - CINDERELLA - Henderson Rec Players 3%

Becky Podlogar - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES - Encore Center 3%

John Paul Middlesworth - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 3%

Charles Glenn Johnson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 2%

James Vollers - YEOMAN OF THE GUARD - The Durham Savoyards, Ltd 2%

Todd Houseknecht - CALENDAR GIRLS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 2%

Bill Yates - THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Mark Pirolo - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre In The Park 2%

Jerry Sipp - BEST OF ENEMIES - Justice Theatre Project 2%

Matt Nowell - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Mcgregor hall performing arts center 2%

Thomas Mauney - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 2%

Xinuan Li - MLIMA'S TALE - Burning Coal Theatre Company 2%

Miyuki Su - BLOOD WEDDING - Raleigh Little Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Wil Coulbourn - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 14%

Amathea Mistretta - EDGAR ALLAN POE'S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY - Studio 1 Burlington 7%

Carl “C.J.” Whitaker - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 7%

Eric Alexander Collins - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 7%

Juan Isler - BEST OF ENEMIES - Justice Theatre Project 6%

Jos Purvis - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 5%

Matt Nowell - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Mcgregor hall performing arts center 5%

Wil Coulbourn - JULIUS CAESAR - Studio 1 Burlington 5%

Waylon Ferrell - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 4%

Eric Alexander Collins - THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre 4%

Alex Riggs - CORPUS CHRISTI - St. John's MCC 4%

Brian Hunt - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre In The Park 4%

Patrick Holt - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Temple Theatre 4%

Matt Nowell - CINDERELLA - Henderson Rec Players 4%

Eric Alexander Collins - MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 3%

Todd Houseknecht - FUN HOME - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 3%

Todd Houseknecht - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Raleigh Little Theatre 3%

Matt Nowell - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Henderson Rec Players 3%

Michael Anthony Betts - HAMLET - PlayMakers Repertory Company 1%

Todd Houseknecht - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 1%

Valentina Cordoba - THE CHERRY ORCHARD - Burning Coal Theatre Company 1%

Brennan Reilly - BLOOD WEDDING - Raleigh Little Theatre 1%

Thomas Matrejek - LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET - Raleigh Little Theatre 1%

Eric Alexander Collins - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 1%

Derek A. Graham - THEY DO NOT KNOW HARLEM - PlayMakers Repertory Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Caleb Rivera - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio 1 Burlington 6%

Andy Kielty - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 5%

Rory Max Kaplan - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 5%

Kathy Collier - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 5%

Shelby Barros - FIDLER ON THE ROOF - Cary Players 4%

Moses T. Alexander Greene - THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre 3%

Ben Hicks - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Mcgregor hall performing arts center 3%

Jennifer Soulier - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

Erica Harris - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

Kate McMillan - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 3%

Cameron Lewis - MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 3%

Juan Isler - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Raleigh Little Theatre 3%

Peggy Taphorn - ANNIE - Temple Theatre 3%

Casey Wortham - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 3%

Blaire Thompson - MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 3%

Dana Marks - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 2%

Miles Purvis - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 2%

Jasmine Michelle Smith - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 2%

Josh Glasscock - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Mcgregor hall performing arts center 2%

David Henderson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre In The Park 2%

Kelly Felthous - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 2%

Jennifer Newman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 2%

Isaac Barstow - LES MISERABLES - Encore Theater 2%

Katherine Pearce - FUN HOME - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 2%

Zachary Cook - INTO THE WOODS - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Ben Hicks - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Henderson Rec Players 6%

Chase Whitehurst - JULIUS CAESAR - Studio 1 Burlington 6%

Kelly Durfey - EDGAR ALLAN POE'S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY - Studio 1 Burlington 4%

Kat Cupp - CORPUS CHRISTI - St. John's MCC 4%

Chelsea Ward - OUR TOWN - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

Isabelle Rose Moore - ONA - Odyssey Stage 3%

Gerald Louis Campbell - BARBECUE - Theatre Raleigh 3%

Carmen Deese - OUR TOWN - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

Amber Dawn French - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 3%

Joseph Callender - WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project 3%

Chad Barnes - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Purple Door Productions 3%

Evit Emerson - ONA - Odyssey Stage 2%

Nathan Sebens - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Studio 1 Burlington 2%

Stone Notchey - EDGAR ALLAN POE'S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY - Studio 1 Burlington 2%

Tyler Adams - CALENDAR GIRLS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 2%

Hayden Sullivan - MACBETH - Temple Theatre 2%

Bridget Patterson - EQUUS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 2%

J. Ra’Chel Fowler - ALL THE WAY - Justice Theatre Project 2%

Joyce Borum - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Purple Door Productions 2%

Meadow Nguy - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Kim Fox - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Purple Door Productions 2%

Nicholas Taylor - NOISES OFF! - Theatre In The Park 2%

Kelsey Rosenberg - OUR TOWN - Studio 1 Burlington 2%

Gus Allen - UNNECESSARY FARCE - Temple Theatre 2%

Sanjana Taskar - HAMLET - PlayMakers Repertory Company 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Studio 1 Burlington 23%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Mcgregor hall performing arts center 12%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 11%

ANNIE - Temple Theatre 11%

FREAKY FRIDAY - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 9%

CINDERELLA - Henderson Rec Players 6%

FANCY NANCY: THE MUSICAL - Raleigh Little Theatre 5%

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre In The Park 5%

MY WONDERFUL BIRTHDAY SUIT - Raleigh Little Theatre 4%

ONA - OdysseyStage 4%

THE SURPRISING STORY OF THE THREE LITTLE PIGS - Raleigh Little Theatre 3%

TREASURE ISLAND - Seed Art Share 3%

LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

THE GIRL WHO SWALLOWED A CACTUS - Vault Theatre 2%

