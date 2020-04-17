Kenan Theatre Company is Planning Ahead for Fall Season

The Daily Tar Heel has reported that while Kenan Theatre Company's spring season has been cancelled due to the health crisis, they are actively planning their fall 2020 season.

Kenan Theatre Company, which is an undergraduate production branch of the department of dramatic art at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, has its full 2020-2021 season planned.

KTC's first show of the season will be Kemps. Their second fall play, Stupid Fucking Bird, is an adaption of "The Seagull" by Anton Chekhov.

Iphigenia 2.0 will be the the first fall play for Company Carolina.

