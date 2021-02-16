Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Kelli O'Hara Joins Theatre Raleigh's Monthly Virtual Show CHARACTER BUILDING

The episode airs live on Sunday, February 28th at 7:30pm EST on the Theatre Raleigh YouTube channel.

Feb. 16, 2021  
Kelli O'Hara Joins Theatre Raleigh's Monthly Virtual Show CHARACTER BUILDING

Theatre Raleigh keeps bringing live and live-streaming entertainment to art-starved patrons and fans! Jumping on the success of Reunion Specials, the weekly Living Room LIVE! broadcast, which has featured many local, national, and Broadway artists in a combination of fun conversation and a live concert, and not to mention the most recent addition, the Hybrid Concert Series, TR has also added to the cannon a monthly show, Character Building. The conversation explores how the guest star became who they are and how they create the memorable characters we love on the stage or screen.

The exciting line up has included such stars as Tony Nominees Jeremy Jordan, Ariana DeBose, Terrence Mann and Tony Winner Norbert Leo Butz! On February 28th tune in to see seven-time Tony Nominated star and winner of the Tony Award for her performance in The King and I - Kelli O'Hara!

"I am over the moon to host this insightful and fun conversation with an old friend and mega-watt star Kelli O'Hara! She has conquered the musical theatre realm the way we all dream of and I can't wait to hear about the hard work she has applied to her life and her art to make that possible." says Lauren Kennedy Brady, Theatre Raleigh Producing Artistic Director. "This online show is geared toward education and the understanding of what goes into the artist's process, and Kelli has so much to offer the up and coming generation of Broadway stars in the making."

Lauren Kennedy Brady will spend an in-depth 45 minutes with the star then open the floor to three aspiring artists who will get the opportunity to be on screen and ask Kelli their questions directly.
Head to YouTube to see Kelli O'Hara on Character Building next Sunday, February 28th at 7:30pm EST for this in-depth conversation: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheatreRaleigh
If you join them for the show, please consider making a $10 donation instead of a ticket fee: https://theatreraleigh.secure.force.com/donate/?dfId=a0n61000005itCbAAI

Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Patti Murin Merch

Related Articles
The Studios of Key West Extends Virtual Production of SMITHTOWN Starring Michael Urie, Ann Photo

The Studios of Key West Extends Virtual Production of SMITHTOWN Starring Michael Urie, Ann Harada and More

La MaMa Announces Full Line-Up for DOWNTOWN VARIETY: SERBIA EDITION Photo

La MaMa Announces Full Line-Up for DOWNTOWN VARIETY: SERBIA EDITION

Keen Company Continues 21st Season With DIGGING IN THE DARK Photo

Keen Company Continues 21st Season With DIGGING IN THE DARK

Virtual Edition of the 29th Forum of Original Theatre Announced Photo

Virtual Edition of the 29th Forum of Original Theatre Announced


More Hot Stories For You

  • Center for Puppetry Arts Welcomes New Board Member, Catherine Love Kraft
  • Atlanta Opera Releases ORFANO MONDO
  • American Traditions Vocal Competition Announces Contestants Selected To Progress To The Semifinal Round
  • Savannah Repertory Theatre Begins Streaming BRILLIANT TRACES Next Week