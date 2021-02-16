Kelli O'Hara Joins Theatre Raleigh's Monthly Virtual Show CHARACTER BUILDING

Theatre Raleigh keeps bringing live and live-streaming entertainment to art-starved patrons and fans! Jumping on the success of Reunion Specials, the weekly Living Room LIVE! broadcast, which has featured many local, national, and Broadway artists in a combination of fun conversation and a live concert, and not to mention the most recent addition, the Hybrid Concert Series, TR has also added to the cannon a monthly show, Character Building. The conversation explores how the guest star became who they are and how they create the memorable characters we love on the stage or screen.

The exciting line up has included such stars as Tony Nominees Jeremy Jordan, Ariana DeBose, Terrence Mann and Tony Winner Norbert Leo Butz! On February 28th tune in to see seven-time Tony Nominated star and winner of the Tony Award for her performance in The King and I - Kelli O'Hara!

"I am over the moon to host this insightful and fun conversation with an old friend and mega-watt star Kelli O'Hara! She has conquered the musical theatre realm the way we all dream of and I can't wait to hear about the hard work she has applied to her life and her art to make that possible." says Lauren Kennedy Brady, Theatre Raleigh Producing Artistic Director. "This online show is geared toward education and the understanding of what goes into the artist's process, and Kelli has so much to offer the up and coming generation of Broadway stars in the making."

Lauren Kennedy Brady will spend an in-depth 45 minutes with the star then open the floor to three aspiring artists who will get the opportunity to be on screen and ask Kelli their questions directly.

Head to YouTube to see Kelli O'Hara on Character Building next Sunday, February 28th at 7:30pm EST for this in-depth conversation: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheatreRaleigh