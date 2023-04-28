Kathleen Turner to Headline PlayMakers Repertory Company's Gala Event This Weekend

Stage and screen star Kathleen Turner will headline PlayMakers Repertory Company's gala event this weekend.

The Golden Globe Award-winning actress, most known for her film roles in Peggy Sue Got Married, Prizzi's Honor, and Who Framed Roger Rabbit? will perform songs and share stories from her one-woman cabaret, Finding My Voice at The University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill for one night only to support PlayMakers Repertory Company's programs, including PlayMakers Mobile education initiative, the @Play new works series, and the Summer Youth Conservatory

Named one of the "best regional theaters in America," PlayMakers has been producing relevant, courageous work that tells stories from a multiplicity of perspectives for over 45 years. But Producing Artistic Director Vivienne Benesch says ticket sales typically only cover about 60 percent of the cost to produce live theatre for North Carolina audiences.

"When you come to PlayMakers, nearly everything you see on stage is designed, built, sewn, painted, and handcrafted right here in Chapel Hill," says Benesch. "And since 2020, we have relied even more on the generous support of our community to keep our artists, artisans, and staff working. This Gala pulls back the curtain on the tremendous work that happens behind the scenes and celebrates the breadth of PlayMakers impact in the Triangle and beyond."

During the gala, guests will have a chance to take a backstage tour, including a visit to the scene and costume shops, to see firsthand where our artisans build our world-class, quality productions. Following the tour, guests will enjoy Turner's performance, entertainment, and dancing.

Tickets for the Gala start at $150. Sponsorships are also available.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas