Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kathleen Turner to Headline PlayMakers Repertory Company's Gala Event This Weekend

Tickets for the Gala start at $150.

Apr. 28, 2023  

Kathleen Turner to Headline PlayMakers Repertory Company's Gala Event This Weekend

Stage and screen star Kathleen Turner will headline PlayMakers Repertory Company's gala event this weekend.

The Golden Globe Award-winning actress, most known for her film roles in Peggy Sue Got Married, Prizzi's Honor, and Who Framed Roger Rabbit? will perform songs and share stories from her one-woman cabaret, Finding My Voice at The University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill for one night only to support PlayMakers Repertory Company's programs, including PlayMakers Mobile education initiative, the @Play new works series, and the Summer Youth Conservatory

Named one of the "best regional theaters in America," PlayMakers has been producing relevant, courageous work that tells stories from a multiplicity of perspectives for over 45 years. But Producing Artistic Director Vivienne Benesch says ticket sales typically only cover about 60 percent of the cost to produce live theatre for North Carolina audiences.

"When you come to PlayMakers, nearly everything you see on stage is designed, built, sewn, painted, and handcrafted right here in Chapel Hill," says Benesch. "And since 2020, we have relied even more on the generous support of our community to keep our artists, artisans, and staff working. This Gala pulls back the curtain on the tremendous work that happens behind the scenes and celebrates the breadth of PlayMakers impact in the Triangle and beyond."

During the gala, guests will have a chance to take a backstage tour, including a visit to the scene and costume shops, to see firsthand where our artisans build our world-class, quality productions. Following the tour, guests will enjoy Turner's performance, entertainment, and dancing.

Tickets for the Gala start at $150. Sponsorships are also available.

For more information visit Click Here.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas




National Womens Theatre Festival Announces Lineup For WTFringe23 Photo
National Women's Theatre Festival Announces Lineup For WTFringe23
The National Women's Theatre Festival (WTF), the nation's largest symposium on gender and theatre, has announced the full schedule of WTFringe23 which will be presented June 22-July 1 as part of their 8th annual festival.
Review: THE COLOR PURPLE Inspires At North Carolina Theatre Photo
Review: THE COLOR PURPLE Inspires At North Carolina Theatre
Whether you've read Alice Walker's novel or seen Spielberg's film adaptation, it's fair to assume that you might already know the main beats of this modern American classic. But seeing North Carolina Theatre's production of the musical adaptation will make you feel like you're experiencing the story for the first time.
WICKED On Sale Now At DPAC For August 23 - September 17 Engagement Photo
WICKED On Sale Now At DPAC For August 23 - September 17 Engagement
WICKED, the Triangle's most popular musical, will return to DPAC August 23 – September 17, 2023. 
Jason Posnock Appointed President & CEO of Brevard Music Center Photo
Jason Posnock Appointed President & CEO of Brevard Music Center
The Board of Trustees of the Brevard Music Center (BMC) has named Jason Posnock President and CEO, succeeding Mark Weinstein, who is retiring this year after ten years at BMC.

More Hot Stories For You


Kathleen Turner to Headline PlayMakers Repertory Company's Gala Event This WeekendKathleen Turner to Headline PlayMakers Repertory Company's Gala Event This Weekend
April 28, 2023

The Golden Globe Award-winning actress, most known for her film roles in Peggy Sue Got Married, Prizzi's Honor, and Who Framed Roger Rabbit? will perform songs and share stories from her one-woman cabaret, Finding My Voice at The University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill for one night only to support PlayMakers Repertory Company's programs.
National Women's Theatre Festival Announces Lineup For WTFringe23National Women's Theatre Festival Announces Lineup For WTFringe23
April 28, 2023

The National Women's Theatre Festival (WTF), the nation's largest symposium on gender and theatre, has announced the full schedule of WTFringe23 which will be presented June 22-July 1 as part of their 8th annual festival.
WICKED On Sale Now At DPAC For August 23 - September 17 EngagementWICKED On Sale Now At DPAC For August 23 - September 17 Engagement
April 20, 2023

WICKED, the Triangle's most popular musical, will return to DPAC August 23 – September 17, 2023. 
Jason Posnock Appointed President & CEO of Brevard Music CenterJason Posnock Appointed President & CEO of Brevard Music Center
April 17, 2023

The Board of Trustees of the Brevard Music Center (BMC) has named Jason Posnock President and CEO, succeeding Mark Weinstein, who is retiring this year after ten years at BMC.
THE TEMPEST Opens This Month at Shakespeare In The Park(s)THE TEMPEST Opens This Month at Shakespeare In The Park(s)
April 17, 2023

 For the second year in a row, Switchyard Theatre Company is bringing a Shakespeare-in-the Park themed renaissance experience to the Triangle. Expanding to Raleigh and Durham, STC's production of The Tempest promises to provide a faithful retelling of Shakespeare's classic comedy while keeping the family-friendly format that proved successful last year.
share