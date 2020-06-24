Eastern Music Festival Pivots To Online Programming For 2020 Season

Eastern Music Festival (EMF), Greensboro's nationally recognized classical music festival and summer educational program, announce alternate plans for its summer 2020 programming. In April, EMF canceled the in-person 59th season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. From June 29 to July 31, EMF will present online concerts and conversations, plus virtual learning for 100 young artists.

"While we cannot gather together in person this summer, the 59th season at Eastern Music Festival continues from across the nation with online lessons, conversations, and performances." noted executive director Chris Williams. "We hope these musical moments offer solace, healing, and hope for our community. Music inspires and brings us together."

Beginning June 29th, EMF will launch five weeks of virtual concerts and lessons. The free summer programming will include an online chamber music series, experience music from: home, featuring EMF faculty artists performing in remote locations; EMF Conversations, livestream sessions on career development topics for young artists; and online conversations, EMF Behind the Baton, with EMF music director Gerard Schwarz and EMF Faculty Artists offering insight behind the music and performance.

"Music is such a powerful way to create community," noted music director Gerard Schwarz. "Although it will look a little bit different this summer, EMF is committed to teaching and sharing music experiences."

Eastern Music Festival Virtual Summer 2020 Programming Highlights:

For students:

EMF has developed an online curriculum of private lessons, master classes, and seminars to continue its mission of teaching the next generation of artists. Over 100 students have enrolled to study with EMF faculty.

For everyone:

EMF will host free online concerts and conversations over the five-week season (June 29 - July 31).

a-? experience music from: home chamber music concerts by EMF faculty artists and friends. A different concert will debut on Mondays at 7 p.m. on EMF's Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram pages.

a-? EMF Conversations livestream sessions on career development topics for the young artist. Each installment features subject matter experts in areas of leadership, entrepreneurship, and education. Join the live conversations Wednesdays at 4 p.m. on EMF's Facebook page.

a-? EMF Behind the Baton online conversations led by EMF music director Gerard Schwarz with EMF faculty artists offering insight behind the music and performance. A different conversation will debut on Fridays at 1 p.m. on EMF's Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram pages.

For more information about EMF's virtual season of performances for 2020, visit easternmusicfestival.org or follow EMF on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

