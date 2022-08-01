Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts to Begin Full Enforcement of Bag Size Restrictions in September

Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts announce plans to begin enforcement of size restrictions for all bags beginning September 1, 2022. The policy prohibits any bags larger than 12"x12"x10", with small wallets or clutches strongly recommended.

"Over the past few years, we have been working diligently to increase our security posture and I am excited to continue that momentum with this next step. Our staff is committed to providing a safe and enjoyable environment for all, while also delivering the same exceptional guest experience they have come to expect", said Michelle Bradley Assistant General Manager.

The bag policy is a part of the center's enhanced security screening, which also involves the use of metal detectors. This policy has been in effect at all events over the past year however, full enforcement of the bag size restrictions will begin next month and bags larger than 12″x12″x10″ will not be allowed in the venue.

The implementation of this added security enhancement will also assist in streamlining the screening process for everyone entering the center. Guests who arrive with a non-approved bag will be asked to return the item to their locked vehicle.

Full bag policy details, including examples of acceptable bags, and frequently asked questions can be found at https://www.dukeenergycenterraleigh.com/safety-security

About Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

Set amongst the backdrop of our Capitol, the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts has stood as a historic and cultural focal point in Downtown Raleigh since 1932. It has played host to Broadway classics, rock legends and major political figures while maintaining an emphasis on education of the arts and artists housed within Raleigh's community. With four separate event spaces available, the breadth and depth of events past, present and future has made this Raleigh's Premier Arts Venue.