Dance Sensations MAKS & VAL Bring Their 'Stripped Down' Tour To The Duke Energy Center This July

Wildly popular dancing champions MAKS & VAL, acclaimed brothers who shot to fame during 17 seasons of "Dancing With The Stars", debut their innovative new touring show, "Stripped Down", at Meymandi Concert Hall on Saturday, July 31.

After being forced to cancel a North American 2020-21 tour due to the Covid restrictions, MAKS & VAL recently decided to go back on the road this summer with an intimate, "unstripped" version of their show mixing dynamic dance routines with compelling stories of their personal lives - a dance equivalent to an "unplugged" show, if you will.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who immigrated to the U.S. from Ukraine in 1994, is a Latin Ballroom dance champion choreographer and Broadway actor-producer who first appeared on TV professionally in 2005 on the second season of "Dancing With The Stars". Along with his brother Valentin, they wrote and directed a 55-city tour, "Our Way", and hit the road in 2016. In 2018 they followed it up with the "Confidential" tour, culminating in a monumental sold-out show at New York's Radio City Music Hall.

Valentin Chmerkovskiy, who is also a classically trained violinist, is a 14-time U.S. National Champion and two-time World Dance Champion. He is a nationally recognized dance educator and advocate for keeping kids active, healthy and creative through dance. He recently penned his first memoir, "I'll Never Change my Name", a richly personal account of his upbringing as an Eastern European immigrant.

MAKS & VAL built upon their DWTS notoriety to co-found the Dance With Me studios, a nationwide network of dance studios with the mission of making dance accessible to all people regardless of skill level.

