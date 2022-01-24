DPAC Wraps 2021 Ranked Among Top Theaters In America For 12th Straight Year

Since reopening in August, DPAC has welcomed the return of over 171,000 guests to live events.

These strong levels of ticket sales and attendance have ranked DPAC once again among the top 10 theaters in the country by Pollstar, a leading national publication that covers live entertainment events and venues, for the 12th straight year.

In its five months of operations in 2021, DPAC presented 83 events and hosted 171,780 guests. In their recently released year-end published attendance and sales rankings, Pollstar placed DPAC #8 among top U.S. theater venues.

Operated under the direction of Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management (PFM), since opening in 2008, DPAC has welcomed more than 4.975 million guests to 2,400+ Broadway, concert, comedy and special events.

"DPAC is proud to play such a vital role in the Triangle region," said Bob Klaus, General Manager at DPAC. "We are immensely grateful for the support of our fans and community who have helped us to bring live entertainment safely back, and we cannot wait to continue celebrating live in 2022 with one-of-a-kind events.

Upon DPAC's return to live, Broadway musicals were among the best-selling events of 2021. DPAC's signature series, Truist Broadway at DPAC, continues to present the biggest hit Broadway tours from New York, London, and around the world. The top best-selling Broadway show of 2021 was Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations, the smash hit musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Broadway's funniest new musical, Tootsie, along with the holiday classic, A Christmas Story: The Musical followed. Rounding out the top five Broadway shows of 2021 were Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville and the Tony Award Winning Best Musical, The Band's Visit.

Top 5 Broadway Shows - 2021:

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations (7 performances) Tootsie (8 performances) A Christmas Story: The Musical (8 performances) Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville (8 performances) The Band's Visit (8 performances)

"The shows we presented in 2021 represent the best of Broadway," said Candice Terrell, Senior Director of Marketing and Sales. "From inspiring true stories to laugh-out-loud comedies, DPAC is committed to celebrating and sharing the excitement of Broadway with our guests from across the state."

In addition to hit Broadway shows, DPAC also presents a variety of concerts, comedy and special events each year.

Returning DPAC fan-favorite, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit topped the list of 2021 concerts, followed by Lauren Daigle's The Behold Christmas Tour, which featured DPAC as one of only three intimate tour stops at theaters across the U.S. Completing the top five concerts of the year were Charlie Wilson, Chicago and ZZ Top.



Top 5 Concerts - 2021:

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit (2 Shows) Lauren Daigle: The Behold Christmas Tour (2 Shows) Charlie Wilson Chicago ZZ Top

Since opening in 2008, DPAC has also be known for hosting some of the biggest names in comedy and a unique lineup of special events. One of the biggest names in stand-up comedy, Gabriel Iglesias led the list of top comedians for 2021. Followed closely by the talented and hilarious Heather McMahan, Ron White, the new comedy duo of Sal Vulcano and Chris Distefano, and Jeff Foxworthy. The top special events in 2021 were the return of children's favorite Blippi Live! and the DPAC debut of RuPaul's Drag Race champion, Bianca Del Rio.

Top 5 Comedy Shows - 2021:

Gabriel Iglesias Heather McMahan Ron White Sal Vulcano and Chris Distefano Jeff Foxworthy

Top 2 Special Events - 2021:

Blippi Live! Bianca Del Rio

"2021 saw a variety of talented performers take the stage at DPAC," said Brad Saks, DPAC's Director of Programming for Concerts, Comedy and Special Events. "From first time debuts to returning fan-favorites, DPAC is committed to offering something for everyone in our programming, and we look forward to continuing to bring the world's biggest superstars to Durham."