DPAC Presents Triangle Rising Stars Virtual Showcase and Awards Show

DPAC will invite high school students from across Central and Eastern North Carolina to participate in the first ever Triangle Rising Stars Virtual Showcase and Awards Show. A qualifying competition for the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA), this exceptional regional event will take place virtually May 20, 2020.

Students may now fill out a Triangle Rising Stars Application Form to be considered for Best Actor or Best Actress. All details regarding the application process can be found here. DPAC encourages all local students who are interested to apply. This year's virtual ceremony makes participation more accessible to a wider range of schools and their students. The deadline to submit an application form is Monday, April 5th, 2021.

Triangle Rising Stars is open to public and private high schools students in the Triangle and surrounding areas. To be eligible for the 2021 virtual ceremony, all students must choose a role from a musical on a list of qualified productions provided by The Broadway League. The current qualifying lead roles can be found at nhsmta.com or by clicking here.



Triangle Rising Stars

Triangle Rising Stars recognizes the outstanding achievements of area high school students and their musical theatre productions. The top-20 finalists will perform select songs for a chance to be named the Triangle Rising Stars - Best Actor and Best Actress.

Triangle native and singer/actor, Clay Aiken will once again return as guest host. With years of experience stretching from the world's concert stages to Broadway, Aiken brings a diverse repertoire of skills and knowledge to this host role, further enhancing the experience for each participant and guest.

Triangle Rising Stars is made possible with support from our community partners, which include McGregor Hall, Root Media, and Honest Pint Theatre Co.

"I am excited by the incredible inclusiveness that a virtual Triangle Rising Stars will offer our community," says Megan Rindoks, Community Engagement Manager at DPAC. "This year, students who might not have a theater program at their schools will be able to apply, and students will not be limited by the musical production that their school selects. I cannot wait to meet these talented theater students this spring and watch them shine!"

As the official Central and Eastern North Carolina qualifying event for the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA), Triangle Rising Stars Best Actor and Actress winners each receive a $1,000 scholarship and are invited to compete in the virtual national competition in late June/early July of 2021.