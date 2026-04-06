DEAR EVAN HANSEN Will Be Presented by Theatre Raleigh

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Theatre Raleigh will present DEAR EVAN HANSEN from June 3 through June 21 at the De Ann S. Jones Theatre at the Theatre Raleigh Arts Center. Directed by Jessica Boevers Bogart, the production will bring the six-time Tony Award-winning musical to Raleigh for a limited engagement.

The musical, featuring a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, follows a high school student navigating isolation and connection. The production received nine Tony Award nominations and won six, including Best Musical, Best Score, Best Actor, and Best Featured Actress.

The cast will include Catherine Brunell, whose Broadway credits include Les Misérables, Mary Poppins, Elf, and Mean Girls, alongside University of Michigan student Jason Thomas Clyde in the title role. Additional performers will include Will Ray as Larry Murphy and Jenny Latimer as Cynthia Murphy.

The creative team will include musical director Beth G. Tankersley. The production will also feature a youth ensemble drawn in part from Theatre Raleigh ACT, the organization’s training program.

Artistic Director Eric Woodall said, “'Dear Evan Hansen' is one of the most powerful musicals of our generation, and we're thrilled to produce it in Raleigh. This production is a perfect example of what Theatre Raleigh is all about — Broadway talent like Catherine Brunell, who has appeared in eight Broadway productions, performing alongside four current college students from top musical theatre programs and 11 local high school students, most of whom train in our Theatre Raleigh ACT youth program. At Theatre Raleigh, we are committed to training and promoting performers of all ages who are ready to work professionally — and this cast is proof of that.”

Ticket Information

Tickets range from $39 to $57. Performances will take place Wednesday through Friday at 7:30 p.m., with additional performances on Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

All performances will be held at the Theatre Raleigh Arts Center, located at 6638 Old Wake Forest Road in Raleigh.