Burning Coal Announces 2020/21 Season

Burning Coal Theatre Company has announced its 2020 - 2021 season. This season will include A Hundred Words for Snow by Tatty Hennessy (October 8 - 25, 2020), Evita by Andrew Lloyd Webber (December 3 - 20, 2020), Fifth of July by Lanford Wilson (January 28 - February 14, 2021), and Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov (April 8 - 25, 2021). All of the shows will be held in Burning Coal Theatre's Murphey School Auditorium (located at 224 Polk Street, Raleigh, NC 27604). Tickets are available now for $25.00, with Senior tickets (65+) available for $20.00, and Student, Teacher, and Active Military tickets available for $15.00, with Student Rush tickets at curtain (pending available seats) for $5.00 five minutes before curtain. The first Sunday of each show is also Pay What You Can Day. Those interested in securing their tickets can purchase online at www.burningcoal.org or by calling the box office at (919) 834-4001.

A HUNDRED WORDS FOR SNOW

A Hundred Words for Snow is a 15-year-old girl, Rory, who sets off on a remarkable journey following a sudden and unexpected loss. When he father, a high school geography teacher, dies in a tragic accident, she decides to fulfill his dream of travelling to the North Pole. Following the route her father planned for them to take based on the great explorers of the artic, Rory packs a bag and the urn with her father's ashes to begin an exploration ... on her own ... determined to give her father the gift she feels he was denied in life: the gift of adventure!

EVITA

Evita tells the story of Eva Perón, the second wife of Argentine President Juan Perón. The musical, which first started as a rock opera concept album, begins with the announcement of Eva Perón's death, with character Ché leading the audience through her early life, rise to power, charity work, and eventual death. The show opened in 1978 on London's West End, winning the Olivier for Best New Musical. A year later it claimed a similar award after opening on Broadway in the US. A 1996 film version starred Madonna and Antonio Banderas. A recent London revival at the Open Air transferred to the West End and claimed awards from several sources for Best Musical or Best Revival.

FIFTH OF JULY

Fifth of July, written in 1978, is set on the Talley farm in Lebanon, Missouri in 1975. Although written before Talley's Folly, it is technically a 'sequel' to that Pulitzer Prize winning play presented by Burning Coal Theatre Company in January/February 2020. The play focuses on Ken Talley, a Vietnam veteran, and his partner, Jed, who now live on the Talley estate. They are visited by Ken's sister, June, her teenage daughter, and Gwen and John, a wealthy woman who has decided she wants a career as a country & western singer and her partner/business manager. When John offers to buy the farm to convert into a recording studio, Ken's Aunt Sally, who has returned to Lebanon for the funeral of someone very special to her, starts a bidding war over the property. The play looks at the cost of the Vietnam conflict on the lives of small-town Americans and asks how 'the Greatest Generation' led the country's youth into such a cataclysmic war.

THREE SISTERS

Anton Chekhov's 19th Century masterpiece tracks the lives of the three siblings, Olga, Masha, and Irina, as they dream about returning from their provincial town to the big city where they grew up. Their hopes for a life more suited to their cultivated tastes and sensibilities provide a touching counterpoint to the relentless flow of compromising events surrounding them, including financial, family and military activities that will soon overwhelm their placid lives.





