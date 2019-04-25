BWW Interview: Eric Woodall of North Carolina Theatre

Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

Eric Woodall has a long history with North Carolina Theatre; as an actor, teacher, and director. As a high school student, he performed in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR and GEORGE M! at NC Theatre. After successful years on stage and television, Eric returned to NC Theatre in the late 90's to direct and help cultivate the existing Summer Theatre Arts School program into the NC Theatre Conservatory. For the past 16 years, Eric worked as one of New York's top casting directors in the office of Tara Rubin Casting. Through casting and developing new musicals, Eric has been lucky enough to work alongside Stephen Sondheim, Cameron Mackintosh, William Finn, Sir Richard Eyre, Stephen Daldry, Susan Stroman, Stephen Schwartz, Casey Nicholaw, James Lapine, Phyllida Lloyd, and Hal Prince. A few of his Broadway casting credits include SUNSET BOULEVARD, ALADDIN, FALSETTOS, LES MISÉRABLES, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, BILLY ELLIOT, MARY POPPINS, THE LITTLE MERMAID, and MAMMA MIA! (Broadway, National tour). Past NC Theatre directorial credits include MAMMA MIA!, GYPSY, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, MARY POPPINS, BILLY ELLIOT, DRIVING MISS DAISY, and STEEL MAGNOLIAS. Other directing credits include NEXT TO NORMAL, WEST SIDE STORY, BIG RIVER, ON GOLDEN POND (Casa Manana); BIG FISH, THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA, PARADE, AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY, and VIOLET (Theatre Raleigh); AMADEUS (Memphis' Playhouse on the Square), and HAY FEVER (Playmakers Repertory). As a guest lecturer, Eric has taught at universities and training programs around the country including NYU, Baldwin Wallace, and Elon. Internationally, Eric was invited to lead workshops in Sydney and Melbourne, Australia through Actors Equity of Australia. Last year, American Theatre named Eric one of the "People You Should Watch" in its "Role Call: Six Theatre Workers You Should Know" series. Eric is a drama graduate of Carnegie Mellon University and is a member of SDC and CSA.

I recently had the great pleasure of interviewing Eric about how things are going with his new job as Producing Artistic Director for North Carolina Theatre, their recently announced 2019-20 season, and the remaining shows for 2018-19.

You can listen to the interview through the Kare Reviews Podcast.

