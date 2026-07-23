BE MORE CHILL to Be Presented by Rising sTArs at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

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Rising sTArs at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance will present Be More Chill August 6, 7, and 8 at 7:30 p.m., with a Saturday matinee on August 8 at 2:00 p.m., at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance.

Based on the acclaimed novel by Ned Vizzini, with music and lyrics by Joe Iconis and a book by Joe Tracz, Be More Chill follows Jeremy Heere (played by Alex Knott), an ordinary high school student whose life changes when he discovers the SQUIP (played by Apollo Jones), a mysterious supercomputer that promises popularity, confidence, and success. As Jeremy's world spirals in unexpected directions, he discovers that authenticity and genuine friendship matter far more than fitting in.

Presented by Rising sTArs, Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance's youth theatre program, this production features an outstanding cast of talented young performers from across the Piedmont Triad including Alex Knott, Zach Tenery, Layne Maggard, Apollo Jones, Aaron Miller, Katie Christley, Cassie Maggs, Jurney Atwater, Darian Pisapia, Cameron Lafley, Claire Hutchins, Stacey Moran, Nikolas Cabiya-Dimov, Sophie Carter, Mikayla Monroe-Johnson, Niyae Monroe-Johnson,Sophia Pisapia, Madison Raber, and Elena Madan. With its contemporary pop-rock score, sharp humor, and heartfelt story, Be More Chill explores the pressures of growing up, finding your voice, and learning to embrace what makes you unique.

The production is directed by Heather Levinson, with Ashley Pearson serving as Music Supervisor and Intimacy Coordinator, Jonathan York as Music Director, and Kelly Greathouse as Choreographer. Together, the creative team brings a fresh vision to this beloved contemporary musical while showcasing the remarkable talents of Rising sTArs performers.



Photo Credit: Jessie Lopez

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