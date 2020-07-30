American Dance Festival Presents Sara Juli's BURN-OUT WIFE

The four co-commissioners of Sara Juli's Burnt-Out Wife, the American Dance Festival (ADF), Dixon Place, Portland Ovations, and SPACE, will virtually present Ms. Juli's latest work on Tuesday, August 11, at 7:00pm ET. Tickets are $12 for individual tickets and $17 for multiple person tickets and may be purchased online at https://bit.ly/3g6DRfe. Closed captioning will be available for this performance. For those unable to watch the premiere, the performance will also be available for viewing August 12, 10am through August 17, 11:59pm. The ticket price also includes admission to a follow-up Zoom discussion with Sara Juli on August 16 at 7:00pm ET.

Sara Juli's Burnt-Out Wife takes on topics such as intimacy, loneliness, monogamy, and other marital taboos. Juli employs her comedic text-driven dance style to explore the decay and detritus of marriage with equal parts wit and vulnerability. Taking place in a Pepto-Bismol pink bathroom, this evening length dance-theater-comedy will spark intimate conversations while blowing up the institution with humor, reflection, and a complete re-imagining.

Created and performed by Sara Juli with dramaturgy by Michelle Mola, set design by Pamela Moulton, costumes by Carol Farrell, sound design by Ryan MacDonald, and lighting design by Justin Moriarty. Adult content and language. Not recommended for children.

A portion of the proceeds from this performance will support the ADF Scholarship Fund and scholarships specifically for Black and Brown students.

Sara Juli attended ADF's Four Week School for Young Dancers (1992-1994) and Six Week School (1996-1998)