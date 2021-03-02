Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Vosto5: Brass Band Comes to Vzlet

Pub, theatre, dance hall… all in a distinctive site-specific pub setting, performed among the tables of a dance hall through the ages.

Mar. 2, 2021  
It happened in 1923. It happened in 1945. It happened yesterday. It is always happening. A theatre documentary about history that is more a documentary about us. When old wounds are opened, when looking for the guilty, one must dig up and count the bones. Do you want to know what it would be like to attend a dance party after the Second World War? Have you ever seen the festive opening of a Czech "sokol" hall? And would you grant your enemies a monument? Come experience it.

Brass Band is the story of a small town where time seems to have stood still. One pub, one event and people who would rather forget. Except they can't. The victims have caught their murderers, but nobody knows them. Or will someone be found?

Performances began on 24 February 2021. Learn more at https://www.expats.cz/entertainment/event/brass-band-lymdu/6700811.


