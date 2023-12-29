THE VISIT Comes to the National Theatre in Prague in January

Performances will run 3 January - 25 April 2024.

By: Dec. 29, 2023

POPULAR

The National Theatre in Prague Hosts DANCE ON, An Open On-Stage Rehearsal of THE NUTCRACKE Photo 1 The National Theatre in Prague Hosts DANCE ON, An Open On-Stage Rehearsal of THE NUTCRACKER
PAPER STORY Comes to Prague This Week Photo 2 PAPER STORY Comes to Prague This Week

THE VISIT Comes to the National Theatre in Prague in January

The Visit by Emil Hakl comes to The National Theatre in Prague next month. Performances will run 3 January - 25 April 2024.

The course of an ordinary getting together is depicted by Emil Hakl (b. 1958) with the accuracy of a hyper-realistic painter. The Visit is the theatre debut by an author whose work is among the very best Czech literature has had to offer over the past few decades.

About The Visit

“You know what? Sometimes I am overwhelmed by the desire to come to a halt, to bring everything to a stop, to put on the brakes. You know! I am at the age when my friends are dying. What will be left after us? I would be content to remain here. Here, on this corner. To stand and stare! To go nowhere! Not continue, damn! Not kick the bucket! You know what I mean? Do you feel the same?”

Four men, old friends, hold a party. They discuss personal and historical matters, the long-given and the irrevocable, they talk about the extinction of humankind, the global powers’ geopolitical escapades, the corruptness of the Czech elites. And the clock keeps ticking. The leitmotif to the chatter is an asteroid, which is expected to hit Earth in the evening. The fragility of our planet coincides with the equally endangered and delicate physical shell of human lives. Death has nestled down in one of the men’s bodies. Yet this subject – unlike the problems facing humankind – is what male conversation is no match for. 




RELATED STORIES - Prague

1
PAPER STORY Comes to Prague This Week Photo
PAPER STORY Comes to Prague This Week

Paper Story comes to the National Theatre in Prague this week. Performances run 30 December 2023 - 21 April 2024.

2
The National Theatre in Prague Hosts DANCE ON, An Open On-Stage Rehearsal of THE NUTCRACKE Photo
The National Theatre in Prague Hosts DANCE ON, An Open On-Stage Rehearsal of THE NUTCRACKER

DANCE ON is a new educational project that will take place at the New Stage, encompassing open classes, individual coaching and a choreography laboratory, within which the participants witness the gestation of new works.

3
Review: HAMLET v Národním divadle Photo
Review: HAMLET v Národním divadle

Činohra Národního divadla uvedla premiéru Hamleta po 25 letech. Jedná se o první inscenaci režijního dua SKUTR v Národním divadle od převzetí funkce šéfů Činohry naší první scény. Představení staví na známých postupech režijního dua, které mohli diváci vidět již v představeních Kytice, Nebezpečné známosti, či v jejich dřívější tvorbě jinde.

4
CHERRY MAN is Now Playing in Prague Photo
CHERRY MAN is Now Playing in Prague

Cherry Man is now playing at the National Theatre in Prague. Performances run through 5 May 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

PAPER STORY Comes to Prague This WeekPAPER STORY Comes to Prague This Week
The National Theatre in Prague Hosts DANCE ON, An Open On-Stage Rehearsal of THE NUTCRACKERThe National Theatre in Prague Hosts DANCE ON, An Open On-Stage Rehearsal of THE NUTCRACKER
CHERRY MAN is Now Playing in PragueCHERRY MAN is Now Playing in Prague
National Theatre of Prague Cancels Performances of THE LAND OF BODY Due to IllnessNational Theatre of Prague Cancels Performances of THE LAND OF BODY Due to Illness

Videos

Watch a Montage of PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway Video
Watch a Montage of PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway
Character Breakdown: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Cast Unpacks Their Roles
AMDA Students On 'A Day in the Life' of an Undergraduate Video
AMDA Students On 'A Day in the Life' of an Undergraduate
View all Videos

Prague SHOWS

Recommended For You