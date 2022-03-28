THE VISIT Begins Performances This Week at National Theatre of Prague

The Visit comes to National Theatre of Prague beginning tomorrow, March 29. Performances run through 31 March. Learn more at https://www.narodni-divadlo.cz/en/show/navsteva-cinohra-1520295?t=2022-03-29-20-00.

"You know what? Sometimes I am overwhelmed by the desire to come to a halt, to bring everything to a stop, to put on the brakes. You know! I am at the age when my friends are dying. What will be left after us? I would be content to remain here. Here, on this corner. To stand and stare! To go nowhere! Not continue, damn! Not kick the bucket! You know what I mean? Do you feel the same?"

Four men, old friends, hold a party. They discuss personal and historical matters, the long-given and the irrevocable, they talk about the extinction of humankind, the global powers' geopolitical escapades, the corruptness of the Czech elites. And the clock keeps ticking. The leitmotif to the chatter is an asteroid, which is expected to hit Earth in the evening. The fragility of our planet coincides with the equally endangered and delicate physical shell of human lives. Death has nestled down in one of the men's bodies. Yet this subject - unlike the problems facing humankind - is what male conversation is no match for.

WARNING: Part of the performance counts with standing audience, therefore, it is not suitable for disabled viewers with limited mobility or using wheelchairs. It is also not suitable for people with claustrophobia. We use tobacco products during the performance.