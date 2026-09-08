THE BODYGUARD Will Come to Prague in September

NEW! Prague Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Prague & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Bodyguard, the musical based on the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, will return to Prague's Hudební divadlo Karlín beginning Sept. 12, 2026. The production is scheduled to continue through Nov. 29, with performances at the Karlín Musical Theatre in Prague.

The first performances of the 2026-27 run are scheduled for Sept. 12 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., followed by a performance Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. Additional performances are scheduled Oct. 28-31, Nov. 1 and Nov. 26-29. The Oct. 28-30 performances begin at 7 p.m., while the Oct. 31 schedule includes 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. performances. The Nov. 1 performance begins at 3 p.m., with the Nov. 26-27 performances at 7 p.m., Nov. 28 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Nov. 29 at 3 p.m.

The production follows Rachel Marron, a successful singer who becomes the target of a stalker, and Frank Farmer, a former Secret Service agent hired to protect her. The musical features songs associated with Whitney Houston, including "I Will Always Love You," "I Have Nothing" and "I'm Every Woman."

Eva Burešová and Tereza Mašková share the role of Rachel Marron, while Hynek Čermák plays Frank Farmer. Natália Olcsváry Hatalová and Dasha are cast as Nicki Marron. Ivo Hrbáč, Viktor Javořík and Denny Ratajský play Sy Spector, while Richard Genzer, Ivo Hrbáč and David Suchařípa are cast as Tony Scibelli. David Depta and Filip Kaňkovský play The Stalker, and Tobiáš Skružný and Adam Šrámek play Fletcher.

The cast also includes performers in the roles of Bill Devaney and other supporting characters. The Karlín production is directed by Antonín Procházka, with musical direction by Martin Kumžák and choreography by Ivana Hannichová.

The Bodyguard has tickets starting at 390 Czech koruna, with the highest listed ticket price reaching 1,390 Czech koruna. Ticket prices vary according to seating category. Performances are presented on the main stage of Hudební divadlo Karlín, which has a capacity of 921 seats. English subtitles are available for performances at the theater.

The Bodyguard will be performed Sept. 12-13, Oct. 28-31, Nov. 1 and Nov. 26-29, 2026, at Hudební divadlo Karlín, Křižíkova 10, Prague. Tickets are currently available through the theater's official ticketing system.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Získejte novinky z Broadwaye na WhatsAppu Získejte nejnovější aktualizace, zprávy a exkluzivní obsah přímo v aplikaci.

Need more Prague Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming