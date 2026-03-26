ONE MORE MINUTE Will Come to the Prague State Opera

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One More Minute by Maria Wojtyszko will come to The Prague State Opera this month. Performances run 27 March - 13 June.

Two sisters, Věra and Květa, visit the Estates Theatre for the first time ever. No, they are not little girls, but elderly ladies from a small town who came to Prague for the weekend. They wear their Sunday best, yet they are a bit afraid of visiting this historical building. They are so nervous that they forget about time and arrive late.

Věra suddenly screams, having recognised the theatre her father told them about when they were little. The performance is interrupted, and the actors wait for the two noisy ladies to be escorted out of the theatre. But Věra is convinced that their father, who disappeared many years ago, had had something to do with the Estates Theatre. And then the wonders begin.

The production features translation by Michal Sieczkowski and Lukáš Trpišovský, with direction by Anna Klimešová and dramaturgy by Nina Jacques. Set design is by Mikoláš Zika, with costumes by Klára Fleková and music composed by Michal Cáb. Lighting design is by Přemysl Janda, with projections by Erik Bartoš, and movement coaching by Tereza Ondrová. The English surtitles are translated by Alžběta Soperová.

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