National Theatre of Prague Cancels Performances of THE LAND OF BODY Due to Illness

Performances are cancelled through 25 November.

By: Nov. 24, 2023

Due to the sudden illness of the main protagonist of the Land of Body, The National Theatre of Prague had to cancel the following performances: 

In a statement, the company said, "We would like to apologise for any inconveniences. We will refund fully your ticket / tickets and we will be happy to help you choose another performance."

Tickets must be returned within 14 days of the original date of the performance.

Should you be interested in purchasing a ticket / tickets to another scheduled performance you can contact the box office or check the website.

How to return tickets:

If you purchased your tickets:
By card payment online or through credit transfer
You need not do anything; we will refund the amount automatically to your account.

At National Theatre box offices
Upon presenting the valid ticket/s we will refund the amount at one of our box offices.

Cash on delivery
We will contact you. We can either send the amount to you through Czech Post or by
means of a credit transfer to your account.

At our contractual dealers (ColosseumTicket,Bohemia Ticket, Ticketportal)
The price will be paid back to you at the place where you purchased the ticket/s.

Should you have any questions, you can contact:
info@narodni-divadlo.cz, +420 224 901 448,
Monday – Sunday 10 am – 6 pm



