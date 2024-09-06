National Theatre Opera Shines at the Savonlinna Opera Festival in Finland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The National Theatre Opera ensemble has performed Bedřich Smetana's The Bartered Bride at the prestigious Savonlinna Opera Festival in Finland. The first of three performances directed by Alice Nellis and under the baton of Jaroslav Kyzlink took place on 27 July 2024 at Olanvinlinna Castle and was watched by 1,300 spectators. The premiere performance was received by the opera audience with great enthusiasm. The next two performances are scheduled for 30 July and 1 August 2024.

Festival audiences can also look forward to a gala concert, the program of which consists of arias from Czech operas by Bedřich Smetana, Antonín Dvořák and Leoš Janáček. The concert will take place 31 July 2024, The National Theatre Orchestra will be led by its music director Robert Jindra. In addition to the soloists of The National Theatre Opera and the State Opera and our regular guests, the audience will hear the star Finnish soprano Karita Mattila.

Czech audiences can also look forward to soprano Karita Mattila, who will perform the role of Kostelnička in Janáček's Jenůfa at The National Theatre in Prague on 11 and 16 September 2024.

The National Theatre Opera's participation in the Savonlinna Opera Festival is part of the celebration of the Year of Czech Music 2024.

