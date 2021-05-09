Maxwell String Quartet Will Perform a Concert as Part of the Euroart Prague Festival Next Week
Performers include Colin Scobie - violin, George Smith - violin, Elliot Perks - viola, and Duncan Strachan - cello.
Maxwell String Quartet will perform a concert on May 18, 2021 at Liechtenstein Palace - Martinů Hall as part of the Euroart Prague Festival.
Program:
- Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in F major, Op.74, No.2
- Folk Music
- Joey Roukens: Vision at Sea
- Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet in E flat major, Op.74, No. 10 "Harp"
Performing:
Colin Scobie - violin
George Smith - violin
Elliot Perks - viola
Duncan Strachan - cello
Monthly, from September to June, the guests of Festival EuroArt Praha will perform in the famous Prague Martinů Hall at the Liechtenstein Palace in Malá Strana (Lesser Town). The festival is dedicated to quartets.
Learn more and book at https://www.pragueticketoffice.com/event/maxwell-string-quartet-gb/2021-05-18-19-30/.