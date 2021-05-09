Maxwell String Quartet Will Perform a Concert as Part of the Euroart Prague Festival Next Week

Maxwell String Quartet will perform a concert on May 18, 2021 at Liechtenstein Palace - Martinů Hall as part of the Euroart Prague Festival.

Program:

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in F major, Op.74, No.2

Folk Music

Joey Roukens: Vision at Sea

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet in E flat major, Op.74, No. 10 "Harp"

Performing:

Colin Scobie - violin

George Smith - violin

Elliot Perks - viola

Duncan Strachan - cello

Monthly, from September to June, the guests of Festival EuroArt Praha will perform in the famous Prague Martinů Hall at the Liechtenstein Palace in Malá Strana (Lesser Town). The festival is dedicated to quartets.

Learn more and book at https://www.pragueticketoffice.com/event/maxwell-string-quartet-gb/2021-05-18-19-30/.