KAFKA: THE TRIAL to Play at The Estates Theatre

Jun. 4, 2019  

KAFKA: THE TRIAL to Play at The Estates TheatreKafka: The Trial will have it's Czech premiere June 13, 2019 at the Estates Theatre.

The Trial, a ballet by the distinguished Italian choreographer Mauro Bigonzetti, is loosely inspired by Franz Kafka's eponymous 1914 literary masterpiece - its fascinating language, traumatizing plot and still valid message.

Josef K. wakes up on his 30th birthday to find three police agents wanting to arrest him for reasons unbeknownst to him. He is then dragged through judicial processes which result in bizarre events.

The Trial's company includes: Mauro Bigonzetti (Choreographer, Costume Designer), Antonio Bononcini (Music), Dietrich Buxtehude (Music), Henryk Górecki (Music), Carlo Gesualdo (Music), Tarquinio Merula (Music), Claudio Monteverdi (Music) Modest Petrovich Mussorgsky (Music), Carlo Cerri (Sets and Light Design), Carlo Cerri (Video Projection), OOOPStudio (Video Projection), Carlos Prado (Assistant Choreographer), Tereza Podarilova (Ballet Master), Alexandre Katsapov (Ballet Master) and Jiri Kodym (Ballet Master)

For more information about Kafka: The Trial, tap here.



