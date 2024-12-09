Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In Our Hands comes to The National Theatre in Prague this week. Performances begin on 12 December 2024 and continue through 8 June 2025.

What do we really have in our hands? Whether tender in a loving embrace, skilful in planting of flowers or strong in a gesture of power, it is the hands that transform human thoughts into actions and ideas into works of art. In our fingertips and palms we thus hold the power to affect and change the state of affairs, our surroundings, and even the world.

Yet, what form do we actually shape the world into? In Our Hands is an accolade to non-verbal communication as the key to understanding the world and ourselves. The dynamic fusion of physical theatre, acrobatics, parkour, and live music invites the audience on a journey where each and every gesture becomes a message and an instigation to take a fresh look at what we really have in our hands.



Renowned Australian director Darcy Grant leads the international team. In Our Hands reflects the current artistic concept of Laterna Magika and enriches its repertoire with a piece created in international collaboration with renowned artists.

