DON GIOVANNI Will Be Performed at the Estates Theatre in August

Don Giovanni will be performed on August 28, 2021 at the Estates Theatre.

The long-standing Mozart tradition belongs among the greatest glories of Prague's rich cultural history. The Estates Theatre is globally unique as the one and only preserved and still functional venue where a world premiere of the Don Giovanni opera took place with W. A. Mozart himself conducting.

This Mozart's "Prague" opera is one of the most frequently performed titles in the Estates Theatre. It is a work of Shakespearean multivalence, blending comedy and tragedy, "high" and "low", giving rise to philosophical contemplations while at the same time affording entertainment replete with excitement and humour.

The new production of the Mozart opera at the unique Estates Theatre is at variance with the long tradition. This time, an adaptation of Don Giovanni will be created by the Swedish-Norwegian stage director Alexander Mørk-Eidem in tandem with the German conductor and Mozart specialist Karsten Januschke. Co-production with the Nationaltheater Mannheim.

Is Giovanni an incorrigible slave to his instincts, or is he a provocateur, rebel, revolutionary even, human and symbol, or is he a mere catalyst around whom Mozart thoroughly depicts the constantly changing universe of female emotions? To what degree will the new Don Giovanni at the Estates Theatre break with tradition in this regard?

