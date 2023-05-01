Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DANGEROUS LIAISONS Comes to Prague This Week

Performances run through 18 February 2024.

May. 01, 2023  
DANGEROUS LIAISONS Comes to Prague This Week

In 75 letters, the two main protagonists, the cruel Marquise de Merteuil and the cynical Vicomte de Valmont - tough players, rivals and partners - unfurl a dangerous game with the feelings of their victims, abounding in malicious emotional manipulation and brazen seduction within the web of a variable love polygon. The roles in the "dangerous game of the dangerous liaisons" are played by humiliation resulting from being spurned and desire for revenge, as well as longing for achieving satisfaction from having control over the fate of another person and steering the others' feelings and passions. Yet not even masters of calculated strategy can be safe against the natural power of love that is capable of both saving and destroying everything ...

For almost 250 years, the celebrated novel by Choderlos de Laclos (1741-1803), which has been adapted to a number of films and stage forms, has fascinated readers and audiences worldwide by retelling the story of the amoral protagonists' refined feigned affection, sensuous scintillation and calculating brutal game. A book laying bare the libertinism of the period leading up to the French Revolution, Dangerous Liaisons splendidly fits in with the milieu of the Estates Theatre. Depleted social and erotic relations, hypocrisy and reckless narcissism are themes that boldly resonate with contemporary theatre-goers, with the distinct signature of SKUTR, the tandem of the renowned directors Martin Kukučka and Lukáš Trpišovský, boding well for an original take on the popular subject.

Suitable for audience from 15 years.

The production is financially supported by The National Theatre Benefactors' Club.




POE Comes to the National Theatre in Prague This Week Photo
POE Comes to the National Theatre in Prague This Week
Poe comes to National Theatre in Prague beginning this week. Performances run 26 April - 22 October, 2023.
VASSA ZHELEZNOVA Comes to National Theatre of Prague This Week Photo
VASSA ZHELEZNOVA Comes to National Theatre of Prague This Week
Vassa Zheleznova comes to The Estates Theatre this week. Performances run 13-15 April.
BALL IM SAVOY is Now Playing at National Theatre of Prague Photo
BALL IM SAVOY is Now Playing at National Theatre of Prague
Ball im Savoy is now playing at the National Theatre of Prague. Performances run through 17 March 2024.
BEWARE OF PITY Comes to the National Theatre of Prague Photo
BEWARE OF PITY Comes to the National Theatre of Prague
Beware of Pity by Stefan Zweig comes to The Estates Theatre. The performance is set for Thursday, 30 March.

More Hot Stories For You


DANGEROUS LIAISONS Comes to Prague This WeekDANGEROUS LIAISONS Comes to Prague This Week
May 1, 2023

In 75 letters, the two main protagonists, the cruel Marquise de Merteuil and the cynical Vicomte de Valmont – tough players, rivals and partners – unfurl a dangerous game with the feelings of their victims, abounding in malicious emotional manipulation and brazen seduction within the web of a variable love polygon.
POE Comes to the National Theatre in Prague This WeekPOE Comes to the National Theatre in Prague This Week
April 24, 2023

Poe comes to National Theatre in Prague beginning this week. Performances run 26 April - 22 October, 2023.
VASSA ZHELEZNOVA Comes to National Theatre of Prague This WeekVASSA ZHELEZNOVA Comes to National Theatre of Prague This Week
April 13, 2023

Vassa Zheleznova comes to The Estates Theatre this week. Performances run 13-15 April.
BALL IM SAVOY is Now Playing at National Theatre of PragueBALL IM SAVOY is Now Playing at National Theatre of Prague
April 10, 2023

Ball im Savoy is now playing at the National Theatre of Prague. Performances run through 17 March 2024.
BEWARE OF PITY Comes to the National Theatre of PragueBEWARE OF PITY Comes to the National Theatre of Prague
March 30, 2023

Beware of Pity by Stefan Zweig comes to The Estates Theatre. The performance is set for Thursday, 30 March.
share