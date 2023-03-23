CINDERELLA is Now Playing at the National Theatre in Prague

The remake of the popular ballet Cinderella made by the world-famous French choreographer Jean-Christophe Maillot to the music of Sergei Prokofiev reflects another dramaturgical line of the Czech National Ballet - an effort to return titles that have become very popular in the past and whose quality and significance will never lose its artistic value or topical message.

Cinderella is a well-known title, suitable for children, with an extraordinary musical score by Sergei Prokofiev, which alongside with Romeo and Juliet became a popular fixture of the Czech National Ballet's repertoire.

The production is characterised by a refined neoclassical style and blending of dance with the visual component. Set to Sergei Prokofiev's sublime, emotionally nuanced music, it features a simple scenery designed by Ernest Pignon-Ernest, a visual artist and precursor of urban art in France, and Jérôme Kaplan's fantastic costumes.

Performances run through May 2024.