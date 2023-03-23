Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CINDERELLA is Now Playing at the National Theatre in Prague

Performances run through May 2024.

Mar. 23, 2023  
The remake of the popular ballet Cinderella made by the world-famous French choreographer Jean-Christophe Maillot to the music of Sergei Prokofiev reflects another dramaturgical line of the Czech National Ballet - an effort to return titles that have become very popular in the past and whose quality and significance will never lose its artistic value or topical message.

Cinderella is a well-known title, suitable for children, with an extraordinary musical score by Sergei Prokofiev, which alongside with Romeo and Juliet became a popular fixture of the Czech National Ballet's repertoire.

The production is characterised by a refined neoclassical style and blending of dance with the visual component. Set to Sergei Prokofiev's sublime, emotionally nuanced music, it features a simple scenery designed by Ernest Pignon-Ernest, a visual artist and precursor of urban art in France, and Jérôme Kaplan's fantastic costumes.

Performances run through May 2024.




