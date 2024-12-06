SWAN LAKE Comes to Teatro Tivoli BBVA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Swan Lake comes to the Teatro Tivoli BBVA this week. Performances run 6-8 December.

The Kyiv Ballet is bringing this classic and timeless piece to Lisboa, immortalised in the choreography of Marius Petipa and the music of Piotr Tchaikovsky.

This production reminds us there is always light, even in the darkest moments, and which demonstrates the duality between good and evil – represented by the purity of the white swan (Odette) and the duplicity of Odile, the BLACK SWAN, daughter of the sorcerer.

