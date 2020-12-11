Portuguese Philharmonic Orchestra Plays Sete Mares at Coliseu Porto Ageas

In 1520, Fernão de Magalhães explored seas never sailed before. In 2020, the Portuguese Philharmonic Orchestra takes to the Coliseu Porto Ageas scores never before presented and emblematic works, in a great journey through the sounds of countries that integrated the first round the world: Portugal, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Philippines and South Africa. the end of this commented concert, which will take place on December 17th , a "gift" for Christmas is reserved.

"Sete Mares" celebrates the 5th centenary of Circum-navigation, started by the Portuguese navigator Fernão de Magalhães, and ended by the Spanish Elcano. Therefore, the first work could only be Portuguese, with " Staccato Brilhante Op. 69", by Joly Braga Santos (1924-1988), one of the greatest Portuguese composers of the 20th century.

The armada left Seville for Brazil. "Psalmus", by Brazilian composer and conductor João Guilherme Ripper (1959), is, therefore, the first stop, with a rhythmic and dramatic score that will be performed for the first time in Portugal .

In homage to the discovery of the Strait of Magellan, located between Argentina and Chile, the Portuguese Philharmonic Orchestra makes history by choosing the Coliseum for the world premiere of "Faro de Ultima Esperanza" , by Chilean composer Rafael Díaz (1965). To transport us to Argentina, the birthplace of Tango, we will hear the beautiful " Oblivion ", by Astor Piazzola (1921-1992).

Upon arrival in Asia we will be greeted by " Locomotion ", by the Filipino Saunder Choi (1988). And the passage through Cabo da Boa Esperança, which proved that the Earth is round and dispelled the black clouds of a trip without Fernão de Magalhães on board, could not have another soundtrack but " Clouds Clearing ". Celebrated as a work of freedom, it was composed by South African Hans Roosenschoon in 1994, the year in which South Africa's first black president, Nelson Mandela, was elected.

The composer chosen to symbolize the return to Europe is Beethoven (1770-1826), who is also a precursor to new routes, not maritime but musical. We will celebrate the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth precisely on the day he was baptized, on December 17, 1770, with one of his most extraordinary works, the 7th Symphony .

At a time when culture also opens up new worlds, "Sete Mares", which has the comments of maestro Osvaldo Ferreira , is the great journey that ends 2020, in a Porto Ageas Coliseum with a reduced capacity and safety. Tickets cost between € 5 and € 9 and are for sale at the Colosseum ticket office , Ticketline and usual places. Music students, under 12 and over 65 enjoy 20% discount.