FIMFA - International Festival of Puppetry and Animated Forms Set For Next Year in Lisbon

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



FIMFA - International Festival of Puppetry and Animated Forms is coming to Lisbon next year. Marionettes and animated forms from all over the world will descend on the capital.

Several venues will put on shows by international and national companies and artists will demonstrate their view of the world, establishing relationships between marionettes and other domains, including video, theatre, visual arts and dance.

As well as puppet theatre there will be talks, exhibitions and workshops on the theme May various locations throughout Lisboa.

The event will run from 8 May, 2025 to 1 June, 2025.

Comments