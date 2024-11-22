News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

FIMFA - International Festival of Puppetry and Animated Forms Set For Next Year in Lisbon

The event will run from 8 May, 2025 to 1 June, 2025.

By: Nov. 22, 2024
FIMFA - International Festival of Puppetry and Animated Forms Set For Next Year in Lisbon Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

FIMFA - International Festival of Puppetry and Animated Forms is coming to Lisbon next year. Marionettes and animated forms from all over the world will descend on the capital.

LATEST NEWS

FIMFA - International Festival of Puppetry and Animated Forms Set For Next Year in Lisbon
THE NUTCRACKER AND THE MOUSE KING Comes to Teatro Armando Cortez
Ensaio Solidario - A MÉDICA Comes to Teatro da Trindade
TELHADOS DE VIDRO is Now Playing at Teatro da Trindade

Several venues will put on shows by international and national companies and artists will demonstrate their view of the world, establishing relationships between marionettes and other domains, including video, theatre, visual arts and dance.

As well as puppet theatre there will be talks, exhibitions and workshops on the theme May various locations throughout Lisboa.

The event will run from 8 May, 2025 to 1 June, 2025.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos