WICKED National Tour to Return to Kansas City Music Hall

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The national tour of Wicked will take the Music Hall stage for 24 performances August 12–30, 2026. In Kansas City, Wicked will play Tuesdays through Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 1:00 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. There will also be a 1:30 p.m. matinee on Thursday, August 13.

The National Tour of the Broadway blockbuster Wicked welcomed new principal cast members this month. Beginning Tuesday, June 9 at Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas, Aline Mayagoitia (Elphaba), Claudia Bennett (Glinda), Susan Cella (Madame Morrible), Pablo Laucerica (Boq) and Cristina Sastre (Nessarose) will join the company.

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