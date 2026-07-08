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WICKED National Tour to Return to Kansas City Music Hall

Performances will run August 12–30, 2026.

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WICKED National Tour to Return to Kansas City Music Hall

The national tour of Wicked will take the Music Hall stage for 24 performances August 12–30, 2026. In Kansas City, Wicked will play Tuesdays through Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 1:00 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. There will also be a 1:30 p.m. matinee on Thursday, August 13.

The National Tour of the Broadway blockbuster Wicked welcomed new principal cast members this month. Beginning Tuesday, June 9 at Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas, Aline Mayagoitia (Elphaba), Claudia Bennett (Glinda), Susan Cella (Madame Morrible), Pablo Laucerica (Boq) and Cristina Sastre (Nessarose) will join the company.

They join a cast that includes Tom McGowan (The Wizard), Ethan Kirschbaum (Fiyero), Drew McVety (Doctor Dillamond), Adelina Mitchell (Elphaba Standby), Jennifer Mariela Bermeo, Sam Buchanan, Sean Burns, Reagan Davidson, Olivia Dei Cicchi, Matt Densky, Ben Diamond, Kelley Dorney, Reed Gnepper, Darriel Johnakin, Mattie Tucker Joyner, David Kaverman, Konnor Kelly, Kelly Lafarga, Marina Lazzaretto, Taylor Quick, Jackie Raye, Donivyn Riley, Derek Schiesel, Wayne Schroder, Brett Stoelker, Ben Susak, Maggie Van Wieringen, Melissa Victor and Justin Wirick.

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