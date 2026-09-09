WATER FOR ELEPHANTS National Tour is Coming to Portland
Performances will run September 29 to October 4.
The new musical based on the critically acclaimed bestselling novel Water for Elephants, will play Broadway in Portland's Keller Auditorium from September 29 to October 4.
After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.
Water for Elephants is based on the critically acclaimed and New York Times Bestselling novel by Sara Gruen. The Broadway musical has a book by four-time Tony Award nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher), a score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co. (The Tale of Despereaux), with tour direction by Ryan Emmons, recreating the original direction by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo).
Water for Elephants features circus design by Tony Award nominee Shana Carroll (The 7 Fingers), choreography by Tony Award nominees Jesse Robb (Miss Saigon) and Shana Carroll, scenic design by Drama Desk Award winner Takeshi Kata (Clyde’s), costume design by David I. Reynoso (Sleep No More), lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (Hadestown), sound design by Tony Award nominee Walter Trarbach (Spongebob Squarepants), projections by two-time Tony Award nominee David Bengali (Good Night, and Good Luck), hair & makeup design by Luc Verschueren/Campbell Young Associates (A Beautiful Noise), puppet design by Ray Wetmore & JR Goodman, Camille Labarre (Into the Woods), puppet direction by Joshua Holden, music supervision and arrangements by Drama Desk Award winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Some Like It Hot) and Benedict Braxton-Smith (Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls), orchestrations by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters (New York, New York), Benedict Braxton-Smith and August Eriksmoen, fight direction by Cha Ramos (Jagged Little Pill), associate circus designer by Antoine Boissereau, associate choreography by Paige Parkhill, and casting by The TRC Company, Claire Burke, CSA & Frankie Ramirez, CSA.
Water for Elephants won Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Direction of a Musical (Jessica Stone), Outstanding Sound Design of a Musical (Walter Trarbach), Outstanding Fight Choreography (Cha Ramos) and Outstanding Puppetry (Ray Wetmore, JR Goodman, & Camille Labarre), the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Director of a Musical (Jessica Stone), and the Chita Rivera Award for Outstanding Choreography (Jesse Robb & Shana Carroll).
|
Powered by
|
Join us for the 2026–2027 Season
Portland Center Stage at The Armory (9/27-6/27)
|
You Can’t Take It With You
Lakewood Theatre Company (9/11-10/18) PHOTOS
|
The Outsiders
Keller Auditorium (11/18-11/24)
|
The Taming of the Shrew
Oregon Shakespeare Festival (6/05-10/11)
|
Yellow Face
Oregon Shakespeare Festival (8/05-10/23)
|
& Juliet
Hult Center (10/06-10/11)
|
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular Tour with Patricia Quinn
The Craterian Theatre (10/18-10/18)
|
Bad Seed
Twilight Theater Company (10/15-11/01)
|
A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Oregon Shakespeare Festival (3/13-10/25)
|
Glass. Kill. Bluebeard. Imp. by Caryl Churchill
Shaking the Tree Theatre (10/08-11/07)