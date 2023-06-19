The Red Door Project Names Patrick Walsh As Its New Executive Director

Jun. 19, 2023

The Red Door Project Names Patrick Walsh As Its New Executive Director

The Red Door Project (formally known as The August Wilson Red Door Project) has hired an Executive Director. After an extensive, national search, the board and staff of the Red Door are happy to welcome Patrick Walsh to the team. Patrick is a familiar face at the Red Door, having Co-Directed a production of The Evolve Experience with Kevin Jones, Red Door Co-Founder and Artistic Director, in the fall of 2022 at the University of California, Davis.

Founded in 2011, the Red Door Project uses the transformative power of storytelling to address urgently needed reforms in our criminal justice system. From 2016-2019, the Red Door toured "Hands Up: 7 Playwrights, 7 Testaments," a powerful set of autobiographical monologues written by Black playwrights in the wake of the police shootings of Michael Brown and others. "Hands Up" led to a partnership with the Portland Police Bureau and the development of "Cop Out: Beyond Black, White & Blue," a set of non-fiction monologues which present the experiences of racially diverse officers grappling with complex intersections of race and policing. The Red Door's current work, "The Evolve Experience," sprung from these two productions.

When reached for comment, Walsh expounded, "I couldn't be happier to join The Red Door Project as their Executive Director. I have so much love in my heart for Kevin, Lesli (Mones, Co-Founder), the whole staff and the work that they do. Co-Directing 'The Evolve Experience' with Kevin last year literally changed my life. Working on the show and understanding the systems theory approach that runs through all of the work that the Red Door has ever done, I began to see the stories I created in my head about those around me. Because of the Evolve Mindset that Kevin and Lesli have pioneered, I understand how I can be more curious about the individuals around me in this increasingly polarized world we all inhabit. It is now my job to bring these same realizations to as many people as possible. I'm really excited by that challenge."

Walsh comes to The Red Door Project from Northwest Classical Theater Collaborative Inc (NCTC), where he brought classical theatrical performances to culturally underserved audiences throughout the Pacific Northwest in his role as Executive Artistic Director. During his 6-year tenure, NCTC engaged over 22,000 audience members in prisons, shelters, and rural communities with its unique blend of storytelling, dialogue, and community partnerships. In addition, through his administrative acumen, Walsh increased individual giving and overall organizational capacity by 135% through strategic development and outreach initiatives.

When asked for comment, Kevin Jones said, "While working with Patrick last fall, I was impressed by his theatrical knowledge and clarity, as well as his social entrepreneurship. The ideas that he has offered to our board for the future of the Red Door are inspired." Lesli Mones added, "Patrick's energy is exactly what we need as the Red Door moves into its next phase of growth."

In addition to his resume as an arts leader, Walsh is an award-winning theater director. In Oregon his work has been featured at Northwest Classical Theatre Collaborative, Defunkt Theatre, Portland Actors Ensemble, Post5 Theatre, Bag&Baggage Productions, the Fertile Ground Festival, and at Two Rivers Correctional Facility where Patrick volunteers through the Arts in Prison program. His work across the country includes credits at Chautauqua Theatre Company, The Guthrie Theatre, Goodman Theatre, Compass Rose Theatre, Theater Workshop of Nantucket, Steppenwolf Theatre, and the Hangar Theater. In addition, Walsh is a member of the 2009 Lincoln Center Directors Lab, a recipient of an SDC Foundation Observership, a Chautauqua Theater Company Directing Fellowship, The Leslie O. Fulton Fellowship, and a Drama League Directing Fellowship. Patrick is also a proud founding member of Salmon Nation.

When contacted about Walsh's hiring, Board Secretary Val Aitchison said, "Patrick's presentation at his interview was motivating and impressive to the board. With his leadership skills, drive, and experience, I know that the Red Door Project is headed for exponential growth."

As a parting thought, Walsh offered, "To me, this role is a natural extension of the work I have been doing recently. The point, in my mind, of both Greek Tragedy and 'The Evolve Experience' is to communalize trauma, recognize its extreme complexity, and collectively find ways to release it. Touring around Oregon, I began to realize how much people need the kind of transformative work that both 5th Century Athenians and the Red Door presents, and how little of it is accessible. In addition, I have forged connections with law enforcement and corrections entities across the Pacific Northwest through my work at NCTC. All of my past experiences have led me to the Red Door at this point in my life. I can't think of any organization that is better situated to make a major impact on the world and I'm so grateful that I get to be a part of that. It's a privilege to work here and I'm looking forward to collaborating with Kevin and Lesli to chart the course into an exciting future."



