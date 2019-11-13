The Hult Center Will Present 2019-2020 National Geographic Live Series

Since 2016 the Hult Center for the Performing Arts has presented the National Geographic Live series that that has welcomed numerous photographers, scientists, and even an astronaut to our community.

This upcoming season will feature another three presenters who will explore the social connections of mammals with photographer Ronan Donovan, the extremely dangerous explorations of ocean caves in the Bahamas with Environmental Anthropologist Kenny Broad, and footage of the power of connections between humans and nature with multi award winning photo-journalist Ami Vitale. For the first time, two of these presentations will take place on Sunday afternoons.

The Hult Center will also welcome an incredible group of local non-profits and businesses dedicated to the environment as partners for this season. Partners include McKenzie River Trust, Friends of Trees, Cascades Raptor Center, as well as Our Children's Trust - the group that is supporting plaintiff's in the constitutional climate lawsuit that started in Eugene.

As part of their dedication to the local environment these groups will host tables at each event and will be on-hand to connect with patrons on their local efforts, education opportunities, and ways for people to volunteer and get more involved with local efforts for conservation and sustainability. They also announced that those partners that are 501c3 non-profits can receive $5 donations from each ticket sold when patrons use the groups codeword when purchasing tickets online at HultCenter.org

"We love the National Geographic Live series because these speakers will instantly inspire you to care more about our planet and all the species that inhabit it. Our hope is that by having local environmental partners on-site at each event, our patrons will have the ability to instantly connect with the groups and find ways they can play a larger role in local conservation and sustainability efforts." - Rich Hobby, Director of Marketing for the Hult Center

Cascades Raptor Center has been a partner on this series for three years and Partner Coordinator, Julie Collins, had this to say about the partnership:

Cascades Raptor Center feels a strong connection with partners like the Hult Center and National Geographic, it is our responsibility as humans to have awareness of the effect we have on wildlife and the planet. As a local non-profit with the mission of helping the human part of the natural community learn to value, understand, and honor the role of wildlife we are overjoyed to partner on this series!"

Tickets are $25 and available online at HultCenter.org, by phone at 541-682-5000, or in-person at Hult Center Ticket Office.





