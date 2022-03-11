THE AEROMATIC MEN Comes to Curious Comedy Theater This Month

Welcome to America! Brothers, Alek and Acrid Aeromatic, have traveled to the USA to fulfill their dreams of riches and success. But when their plans come crashing down, they are forced to return to their roots as the confidently incompetent circus performers, THE AEROMATIC MEN.

THE AEROMATIC MEN is a new theatrical work by Emily June Newton and Stefano Iaboni using physical comedy, clown and european-style street performance. This show examines Newton and Iaboni's own American immigration experience through a comedic lens, and ponders the question: can you really escape your destiny (as a performer)? Using audience interaction, larger than life characters and physical communication (no spoken language), this show is accessible to all people regardless of age and culture.

Emily Newton has been described as 'comedic gold' in Portland's Mercury, a 'stand out clown' and 'hands-down brilliant' in Broadway World. Stefano Iaboni has appeared on The Gong Show USA, was a finalist in Italy's Got Talent and winner of 'Best Show' at the Lunathica Festival in Italy. Both performers reside in Portland, Oregon.

THE AEROMATIC MEN is funded in part by the Regional Arts & Culture Council.

WHERE: Curious Comedy Theater, 5225 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97211

DATES AND TIMES:

Sunday 27th March - 2pm (Family friendly - PWYW - LIVE and STREAMING option)

Sunday 27th March - 7:30pm Tix - $15 advance/$20 at the door/$10 streaming

TICKETS: https://www.showclix.com/event/the-aeromatic-men-2022

Website: https://www.emilyjunenewton.com/the-aeromatic-men

ARTIST BIOS:

Emily June Newton is a theater maker and comedic-character creator. Originating from Australia, she now resides in Portland, Oregon. Emily has performed both nationally and internationally with companies including Terrapin Puppet Theater (AUS), Oregon Children's Theater (OR, USA), The Children's Art Theater of China (Shanghai, CHN) and Dell'Arte International (CA, USA). She also writes, performs and tours solo interactive comedic works throughout the USA including 'Frank: to be Frank' and 'For the love of down under: an evening with Australia'. Emily holds a Master of Fine Arts (MFA) degree in Ensemble-Based Physical Theater from Dell'Arte International CA, and is a member of San Francisco's premier burlesque clown troupe Fou Fou Ha (PDX chapter).

Stefano Iaboni is an international actor, comedian, performer, teacher and producer. He was raised in Rome, Italy, and has studied and worked across the globe, including attending Circus School in Holland and working extensively in theater/ film in Barcelona. Stefano has been performing in over 15 countries and has developed his own comedic style from working with physical comedy masters such as: Johnny Melville, Christian Atanasiu, Loco Brusca, Jango Edwards, Leo Bassi, Jef Johnson and Sergi Estebanel. Stefano currently lives in Portland with his wife, Deanna and their two daughters and offers physical comedy/laughter therapy workshops and team building in between touring the globe performing with his solo show "Me Myself and US". Stefano also produces a variety show called "Follies: The Unofficially Best Ever Variety Show" in Portland, Oregon.