Spotlight: There's Still Time to Catch PRIDE & PREJUDICE in Oregon
Check Out 'Pride & Prejudice' at PCS
Don't miss your chance to catch Kate Hamill's raucous, rowdy, and wonderful adaptation of Pride & Prejudice at Portland Center Stage at The Armory in Portland, Oregon—running through October 25. Buy your tickets now.
If you've experienced Kate Hamill's unconventional takes on classic literature before—including Sense & Sensibility, Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson - Apt. 2B, and Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really—you know what to expect: the beloved story remains, but the adaptation transforms it into something entirely fresh. Hamill's Pride and Prejudice keeps the characters audiences adore while turning courtship into a hilarious game.
Critics have embraced the production wholeheartedly. Portland Mercury notes that "Hamill's adaptation is a new animal, so rife with wit and silly details, you'll want to buy another ticket and catch the innuendos you know you missed." Meanwhile, Oregon ArtsWatch praises how director Marissa Wolf's talented cast "lands big laughs and even some surprisingly subtle insights" in this broad, farcical romp.
Audience members have loved it too: "My friend and I loved the play. So creative! So much fun! Loved the actors playing multiple roles in hilarious and creative ways."
Join Lizzy, Darcy, and the rest of the Regency gang on the Main Stage. Patron Services is available 12 PM–6 PM Wednesday through Sunday at (503) 445-3700 or boxoffice@pcs.org if you have questions.
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