Spotlight: There's Still Time to Catch PRIDE & PREJUDICE in Oregon

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Don't miss your chance to catch Kate Hamill's raucous, rowdy, and wonderful adaptation of Pride & Prejudice at Portland Center Stage at The Armory in Portland, Oregon—running through October 25. Buy your tickets now.

If you've experienced Kate Hamill's unconventional takes on classic literature before—including Sense & Sensibility, Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson - Apt. 2B, and Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really—you know what to expect: the beloved story remains, but the adaptation transforms it into something entirely fresh. Hamill's Pride and Prejudice keeps the characters audiences adore while turning courtship into a hilarious game.

Critics have embraced the production wholeheartedly. Portland Mercury notes that "Hamill's adaptation is a new animal, so rife with wit and silly details, you'll want to buy another ticket and catch the innuendos you know you missed." Meanwhile, Oregon ArtsWatch praises how director Marissa Wolf's talented cast "lands big laughs and even some surprisingly subtle insights" in this broad, farcical romp.

Audience members have loved it too: "My friend and I loved the play. So creative! So much fun! Loved the actors playing multiple roles in hilarious and creative ways."

Join Lizzy, Darcy, and the rest of the Regency gang on the Main Stage. Patron Services is available 12 PM–6 PM Wednesday through Sunday at (503) 445-3700 or boxoffice@pcs.org if you have questions.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 13 Hrs 58 Min 04 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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