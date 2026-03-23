Social Sciences Productions Will Bring QUEER FANTASIA to Fertile Ground

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Queer Fantasia explores how we move from first queer crushes to building a community out of things you thought you had to leave behind, from not feeling queer “enough” to the quiet relief of seeing yourself as you want to be seen and to living your life how you want to live your life.

Through a blend of personal stories, well worn flannels, reclaimed songs, gold booty shorts, cowboys, confetti, and club vibes, Queer Fantasia explores some big questions: How do we find joy against a national backdrop that is trying to take away our rights and erase our existence? How do we build community and create space for each other? How do we give back to those around us? How do we find fun?

Directed by ashley hollingshead

Sound/projection/production assistance Marisa Conroy

Devised with Lisa Gilham, Rory Pierce Mazel, Helena Fisher-Welsh, and Alex B Henriquez

Presented by social sciences productions

social sciences is dedicated to creating accessible experimental performances that explode the tiny stories of the everyday. Social sciences has produced work in Portland, Chicago, Denver, Bellingham, Philadelphia, and Berlin. Previous Portland based works include All My Little Words (2023), Dance Dance Revolution (2022), Independent Women (2014), Tomorrow! (2013), and Something Epic/Everyday (2012).

Performances run April 10 - 18.