SHE PERSISTED: THE MUSICAL Comes to Oregon Children's Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Oregon Children’s Theatre will present She Persisted: the Musical at the Newmark Theatre, April 28 through May 26, 2024. Given the recent trajectory of equal rights for women, people of color, and other minorities amid upcoming local & national elections, this story feels critically important to share at this time; She Persisted: the Musical is based on the children’s book by Chelsea Clinton and will close OCT’s 2023–2024 Season.

When fourth-grader Naomi visits the Women's History Museum she's taken on a magical journey through time where she encounters inspirational women who have overcome barriers throughout U.S. history. From activists to athletes, artists and more, this musical features the stories of female trailblazers Harriet Tubman, Virginia Apgar, Ruby Bridges, Sally Ride, Florence Griffith Joyner, and Sonia Sotomayor. The cast is comprised primarily of BIPOC actresses and features two young performers in the lead role: Shyla Williams (9) and Zoë Haile (11) will share the role of Naomi, performing in both public and school performances throughout the four-week run. “This type of casting is at the core of our work at OCT,” Producing Artistic Director, Jenn Hartmann Luck, commented. “We are excited by the opportunity to showcase local female-identifying BIPOC artists and provide mentorship to these young girls as they learn and grow in their artistic expression. In a show about pursuing your dreams and aspirations despite all of life’s challenges, this type of work feels even more meaningful and crucial at this point in history.”

In addition to Williams and Haile, the cast of She Persisted includes Madeleine Tran (Where the Mountain Meets the Moon, Goodnight Moon), August Wygal, Tessa May, Ciel Pop, and Olivia Chesire (Last Stop on Market Street). Chesire is also a member of the Young Professionals Company at OCT, a program that centers teen performers and artists and supports them through advanced training, workshops, and mentorship. Leading the Creative Team is Director Andrea White and Music Director Addison DeSantis. The Design Team is comprised of mostly women, including Alex Meyer (Scenic Designer), Lucy Wells (Costume Designer), Kristeen Willis (Lighting Designer), and Annalise Albright Woods (Sound Designer).

On Saturday, May 11, She Persisted illustrator Alexandra Boiger will host a meet & greet/book signing for patrons from 12:30–1:30 pm; later that day, OCT will also host a panel discussion after its 2:00 pm performance with She Persisted composer Deborah Wicks La Puma and Boiger, alongside local female-identifying creative leaders. The panel will discuss the important role of women in the Arts & Entertainment industry and in positions of leadership and will be moderated by OCT’s Jenn Hartmann Luck. The panel discussion is free to attend.

She Persisted: the Musical is sponsored by local businesses & organizations Little Engineers Education Foundation, Star Fire Lumber, Daimler Truck North America, and STEAM Pathways Coalition. The show is recommended for kids ages 6 and up; tickets are on-sale now and can be purchased online at octc.org/tickets.