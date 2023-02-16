Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: WELCOME TO ARROYO'S at Profile Theatre

Review: WELCOME TO ARROYO'S at Profile Theatre

This must-see production runs through February 26.

Feb. 16, 2023  

Kristoffer Diaz's WELCOME TO ARROYO'S, now running at Profile Theatre, is the best show I've seen since last October, when Profile staged Diaz's THE ELABORATE ENTRANCE OF CHAD DEITY. That's the joy of the Profile model of featuring a single playwright for a whole season - if there's a playwright you really love, you get to see a lot of their work (currently, there are a trio of featured artists).

Diaz has an extraordinary ability to make me care deeply about things that I'd never spent much time thinking about before - in CHAD DEITY, it was professional wrestling; in WELCOME TO ARROYO'S, it's the Puerto Rican contribution to the origins of hip-hop on New York's Lower East Side. In both cases, I entered the theatre knowing absolutely nothing about the topic and left feeling like it was the most important thing in the world.

WELCOME TO ARROYO'S is not actually about hip-hop. It's about a family whose history may (or may not) have intersected with the genre's origins decades ago and their current place in the changing city.

At the center of the story is Alejandro (Jonathan Hernandez) and his younger sister Molly (Elvia Reed), who are each dealing in their own dysfunctional ways with the recent sudden death of their mother. Alejandro has turned the family's bodega into a bar (or, as he calls it, a "lounge") that has yet to attract any customers, while Molly tempts fate by spray-painting her name on the wall of the local police station.

They each meet someone who forces them to reckon with their grief and trace a new path forward. For Alejandro, it's Lelly (Sydney Arentsen), a college student from the neighborhood who has returned to solve a mystery about the origins of hip-hop, while for Molly, it's Derek (Blake Stone), the police officer charged with removing her tag from the station wall. Added to the mix are two DJs and rappers, Trip (Ben Johnson) and Nelson (Anthony "Tron" Parrish), who serve as a Greek chorus of sorts, providing narration and commentary.

The play is about family, grief, love, art, and the importance of being open to new perspectives and experiences. But more than anything else, it's about community.

I loved so much about this play and production, which was directed by Bobby Bermea. The writing is razor-sharp, the characters are beautifully human and their relationships are deep and complex, the set design (Megan Wilkerson) and lighting design (Kelly Terry) are fantastic, and the production is full of energy. The cast is excellent - you'd never guess that several of them are new to the theatrical stage.

I don't know what else to say besides go see this show. Go because it's fun, go for Blake Stone's charming performance, go because it's cold outside but you're tired of sitting in your house. Whatever, just go.

WELCOME TO ARROYO'S runs through February 26 at Imago Theatre. More details and tickets here.




LEGALLY BLONDE — THE MUSICAL Plays The Morris Performing Arts Center March 17-19 Photo
LEGALLY BLONDE — THE MUSICAL Plays The Morris Performing Arts Center March 17-19
The American Theatre Guild will present the ultimate Broadway tribute to girl power, LEGALLY BLONDE – THE MUSICAL. This production is part of the BROADWAY IN SOUTH BEND SERIES and will take The Morris Performing Arts Center stage March 17–19, 2023.
Liam Kaas-Lentz Named Managing Director Of Portland Center Stage Photo
Liam Kaas-Lentz Named Managing Director Of Portland Center Stage
Portland Center Stage's Board of Directors has named Liam Kaas-Lentz as the new managing director of Portland Center Stage, joining Artistic Director Marissa Wolf in leading Portland's largest theater company and one of the top regional theater companies in the country.
Photos: First Look At Steve Underwood In THE HIGH ROAD At Good Theater Photo
Photos: First Look At Steve Underwood In THE HIGH ROAD At Good Theater
Good Theater continues its 20th anniversary season with THE HIGH ROAD, running February 1st through the 19th. THE HIGH ROAD stars Steve Underwood, who also wrote the play. See photos from the show!
Fertile Ground Announces Crowdfunding Campaign For New Festival Director Photo
Fertile Ground Announces Crowdfunding Campaign For New Festival Director
The Fertile Ground Festival of New Works, a program of the Portland Area Theatre Alliance (PATA), is on a hiatus for the first year since its launch in 2009—an effort to plan a sustainable future for Fertile Ground. A key component of this strategic evaluation is funding the festival director position.

From This Author - Krista Garver


Review: SNAPSHOTS: A MUSICAL SCRAPBOOK at Broadway RoseReview: SNAPSHOTS: A MUSICAL SCRAPBOOK at Broadway Rose
February 1, 2023

Do you remember those brilliant Kodak commercials way back when that chronicled people’s lives through photographs and seemed specifically designed to tug at every last heartstring? In all the best ways, SNAPSHOTS: A MUSICAL SCRAPBOOK, now running at Broadway Rose, is a full-length musical version of one of those.CAL SCRAPBOOK at Broadway Rose?
Review: MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON – APT 2B at Portland Center StageReview: MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON – APT 2B at Portland Center Stage
January 26, 2023

MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON – APT 2B simultaneously plays homage to and flips on its head the detective story tropes to show what happens when women are in charge.
Review: MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL at Keller AuditoriumReview: MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL at Keller Auditorium
January 10, 2023

The national tour of this Broadway hit, now running at Keller Auditorium, literally defines the word spectacular. It’s dazzlingly gorgeous and also oh-so-much fun!
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Portland PlayhouseReview: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Portland Playhouse
December 16, 2022

I count on Portland Playhouse's A CHRISTMAS CAROL every year to get me into the holiday spirit, and it has never failed. It will work for you too.
Review: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Portland Center StageReview: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Portland Center Stage
December 9, 2022

What did our critic think of IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Portland Center Stage? It's the theatrical equivalent of hot cocoa with whipped cream.
share